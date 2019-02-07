Women’s basketball Falls in OT for Second Straight Loss

By Tim Klapac, Sports Editor

File Photo by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight

In a game that saw seven ties and seven lead changes, Towson came up empty in a 71-59 overtime loss to James Madison Sunday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

The Tigers (12-8, 6-3 CAA) were outscored by the Dukes (16-4, 8-1 CAA) 7-0 in the final 1:47 of overtime and shot 10 percent from the field in the extra period.

Junior forward Nukiya Mayo filled up the stat sheet, putting up 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Freshman center Janeen Camp had one of her best games of the season with nine points and 12 rebounds.

It was a tough game for sophomore guard Kionna Jeter, who picked up her third and fourth fouls early in the second half and shot 25 percent from the field.

“Obviously we like her being on the floor and she’s a very good basketball player,” said Head Coach Diane Richardson in an interview with towsontigers.com. “It did stifle what we wanted to do but the other kids stepped up so I was feeling good about that.”

Towson built a nine point lead late in the third quarter, but James Madison outscored them 18-9 in the fourth and 16-4 in overtime.

The Tigers struggled at the free throw line, shooting 55.6 percent, which can be a tough pill to swallow in an overtime game.

“Our job is to make sure we get other people scoring and make sure we get our percentages up scoring wise,” said Ricahrdson.

Towson will see the Dukes again in early March at SECU Arena, but for now the Tigers look to rebound at Hofstra on Friday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hampstead, New York.