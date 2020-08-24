Simple chocolate chip cookie recipe to satisfy your craving

By: Grace Coughlan, Associate Editor

If you’re anything like me, you at some point fell down the Tik Tok rabbit hole during quarantine.

I was watching memes, challenges, art, music, literally anything I could get my hands on and anything to prolong the online class work I was doing last semester.

I then stumbled upon a recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter cookies on Tik Tok. According to Lizzy Rosenberg from Distractify, the Tik Tok trend of these amazing cookies originated from Tik Tok user, Foodies. I’m a sucker for peanut butter cookies, add in some chocolate and I am all in. What made this recipe ten times better was the fact that there were only five ingredients.

Baking can be an outlet for stress or frustration for people, but I mainly bake so I can eat the delicious product. My problem is that I am a messy baker. The longer I bake for and the more ingredients I have to use, the messier my kitchen looks afterward. I don’t even want to talk about the dreaded clean up.

So when I saw these cookies, a part of me was really excited. Finally a recipe that doesn’t require multiple different measurements and steps to follow. But, there was another part of me that was skeptical. While I enjoy the fact that there is such a limited amount of ingredients, I was a little worried that these cookies wouldn’t come out tasting as good. My curiosity got the better of me, so I decided to try the recipe out.

Chocolate chip peanut butter cookie recipe:

Serves: 12 cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 8 – 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup of brown sugar

1 cup of peanut butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon of baking soda

½ cup of chocolate chips

Instructions:

Start off by preheating the oven to 350 °F. Grab a large bowl and add in the brown sugar, peanut butter, the egg, and the baking soda. Mix all of these ingredients together until the ingredients are all blended together. Once the batter is creamy and the ingredients are blended, add in the chocolate chips. When the chocolate chips are evenly distributed throughout the batter, split the mixture into 12 cookies on a baking sheet. Bake for around 8-10 minutes.

Tips:

Everyone’s bakes could look a little but different and that’s okay! I am by no means a great baker but I’m going to share some tips that I found to be helpful when making these cookies.

The first time I made these cookies, I made each individual cookie way too big. As a result, they needed to bake for around 12 to 14 minutes because they were noticeably underbaked at 10 minutes. I kept checking them and found myself frustrated because of how gooey they still looked on top. It turns out that my first batch started to burn on the bottom. Once I took the cookies out and let them cool for a couple of minutes, the gooey exterior toughened just enough to still be a delicious warm cookie. Keep your cookies to a relatively medium size so that you are able to gauge the bake of your cookies.

Something to keep in mind with these cookies is that this recipe doesn’t include flour (like most baking recipes do). Flour serves as a binding agent and because this recipe has no flour, your mixture is going to be gooey and your cookies might look underbaked even at 10 minutes. Don’t be afraid to take them out for ten minutes to cool and then check to see if they’re baked. This can help with reducing the burn on the bottoms of the cookies.

In my version of the recipe, I mentioned adding in the chocolate chips once the rest of the ingredients were mixed together. For my first batch, I added in the chocolate chips before mixing together all the ingredients and I felt like the chocolate chips didn’t mix as well. If you’re like me and crave the chocolate and peanut butter combo, feel free to add in a little extra chocolate! More specifically, I used the Nestle Toll House chocolate chunks for my first batch and Nestle Toll House chocolate chips for my second batch. I prefer the chocolate chunks because it adds just a little more chocolate.

While it took me a little while to figure out what baking methods worked best for me and this recipe, the results are out of this world. I highly recommend this recipe for everyone because of the quick prep and bake time, the fact that it is a gluten free recipe because it doesn’t contain flour, and for my love of peanut butter! It’s perfect for us college kids to make if we’re craving something sweet and easy to make.