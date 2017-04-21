2017 SGA Election candidates announced

By Sarah Rowan, News Editor

SGA Vice President James Mileo and SGA Attorney General Pat Mascio, who ran together on last year’s unopposed Forward ticket, will face each other as presidential candidates in this year’s SGA election.

Mileo leads the URTU ticket, which also includes Breya Johnson for Vice President, Makdes Hailu for Treasurer, Rishell Chambers for Attorney General and Wayne Nichols for Chief of Staff.

Mascio leads the Legacy ticket, which also includes Missy Ronan for Vice President, Cristiana Saballos for Treasurer, Ariana Anderson-Melton for Attorney General and Helen Grafton for Chief of Staff.

Twenty-two senatorial candidates and 2 justice candidates will also run in this year’s election.

Last year’s uncontested election saw approximately 904 student votes for current SGA President Taylor James.

SGA will host a debate between the two presidential candidates on May 1 at 8 p.m. in West Village Commons. Towerlight Editor-in-Chief Cody Boteler will moderate the debate.

Polls will be open online from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday May 3, and will open again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday May 4.

SGA will officially announce election results at 5 p.m. on May 4, one hour after the polls close.

We will update this story with more information over the weekend.