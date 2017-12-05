2018 Year in Preview

The Towerlight looks at the new and continuing events and initiatives making headway in the coming year. Join us as we dive in to the future and predict what will occur in 2018. Compiled by Desmond Boyle, Tim Coffman, Marcus Dieterle, McKenna Graham, Bailey Hendricks, Meghan Hudson, Kerry Ingram, Karuga Koinange and Matt McDonald.

SGA’s relaunch of the #NotAtTU campaign continues

Towson University’s Student Government Association officially relaunched their #NotAtTU campaign Nov. 29 and 30, and that campaign will continue to grow and evolve next year, according to SGA Director of Diversity and Inclusion Russhell J. Ford.

“One of my goals for #NotAtTU next semester would be to focus on communities within the LGBTQ+ umbrella,” Ford said. “Basically not really focusing on one sort of umbrella of an identity, but also really shining and embracing identities that may or may not be visible.”

Ford said she hopes to tackle topics such as biphobia and issues facing non-binary and non-cisgender students.

“I’m going to work with the CSD to even learn more about how I can word a lot of things so I don’t come across as non-inclusive,” she said.

#NotAtTU first launched in May 2016 under then-SGA President Kurt Anderson following the November 2015 #OccupyTowson sit-in to address hate/bias incidents and reporting procedures at Towson.

SGA President James Mileo tasked Ford with the relaunch as part of a five-pronged plan of action in a statement he released after violent white nationalist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.

The Towerlight will continue to provide updates on the SGA’s initiatives in the coming year.

Towson examines building-naming policy

Towson University’s Student Government Association unanimously passed a resolution in support of renaming Paca House and Carroll Hall residence halls on Nov. 28.

The resolution highlighted that both William Paca and Charles Carroll, the namesakes of the residence halls in question, owned slaves.

The resolution, which was introduced by SGA Senator Alexander Best on behalf of SGA Vice President Breya Johnson, asserted that a name change would be in compliance with University System of Maryland Chancellor Bob Caret’s statement from Dec. 11, 2015 on the USM’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“Many Towson University students, faculty, and staff alike find it reasonable to discontinue the ongoing pattern of memorializing the names of certain wealthy figures and families whose influence, affluence, power, and prominence came at the expense of countless others whose names go unacknowledged and their contributions under-recognized,” the resolution said.

If a formal request to rename Paca and Carroll is approved by the majority of constituents from the University Senate, SGA and/or Towson University Staff Council, the request will then be forwarded to TU President Kim Schatzel for consideration of the renaming.

Members of Towson’s Organized Network of Student Resistance advocated for the diversification of building names at a University System of Maryland regents meeting in September 2016.

The Towerlight will continue to provide updates on the building-naming process in the coming year.

Burdick is (finally) reopening

Construction on Burdick Hall began August 2015. Since mid-September of 2015, the area between the West Village bridge and Burdick Hall has been closed for construction. With Burdick Hall’s original projected completion date of Fall 2017 pushed back, Burdick Hall will finally be open to show off its expansion next semester, in spring 2018.

The expansion of Burdick Hall will add about 94,000 square feet to the Hall’s existing 140,000 square feet and will feature a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, recently named “The Jungle.” All Campus Recreation facilities will be closed from Dec. 19 through Jan. 26 to do finishing touches on the expansion and to train new staff. The expanded Burdick Hall will be officially open for the first time for use on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. Campus Recreation is hosting a “Grand Opening Celebration” for Burdick Hall at noon on Jan. 31.

Continuing construction

Construction around campus is continuing and is as abundant as ever. With Burdick Hall’s completion finally in sight, now the University has begun to focus on other big construction projects around campus, such as the new science facility. The new science facility’s construction is officially underway. It will be located between Stephens Hall and the 7800 York Road building and is predicted to be completed in fall 2020.

Starting mid-2018, the University Union’s renovations and expansion will begin; and next spring, the Residence Tower is set to be completed.

After the new science building, the next big construction project on the University System of Maryland’s list of priorities includes the new College of Health Professions building. The University hopes new health professions building, slated to open in 2023, will help to put Towson graduates into the high-demand field.

Maryland gubernatorial elections

In 2018, Maryland will hold elections for governor. The Republican and Democratic primaries will take place on June 26, 2018, and the general election will take place on Nov. 6, 2018. Eight Democratic candidates have declared that they are running for governor. There have been no Republicans who have declared to be running against incumbent Governor Larry Hogan, who is predicted to seek re-election in 2018.

The eight democratic candidates include Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker; Ex-NAACP chief Ben Jealous; Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz; Montgomery County Sen. Richard Madaleno; consulting firm owner Maya Rockeymoore Cummings; best-selling author, entrepreneur and former adviser to Hillary Clinton, Alec Ross;

Baltimore attorney Jim Shea; and former policy director for former first lady Michelle Obama, Krishanti Vignarajah.

Albums to keep an ear out for in 2018

Fall Out Boy

This group has been in a pattern trying to become more pop than rock lately. While they are one of the longest-standing punk-pop bands, the quality of their songs can be a little unpredictable. Let’s see just how far this balancing act on Patrick Stump and Co.’s part can go. Coming out on Jan. 19.

The 1975

These indie pop darlings have been making a name for themselves with their self-titled debut and their long-titled album in 2016. Their most recent album had undeniable pop production and songcraft but did feel a bit lengthy in places so we can only hope to see what the next step is for these guys.

Muse

While there is no set announcement, the rock power trio have been in the studio and are rumored to release a new album next year. While the band has had no major missteps in the past, it still has the power to impress and we should expect nothing less from the flagbearers of anthemic rock.

Health and beauty products taking 2018 by glam

-ColorPop Luster Dust Loose Highlighters: This launch will be the brand’s first foray into the loose-highlighter world. The highlighters are set to come in three different shades, each finely milled with rich pigmentation. The highlighter trend does not look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon.

-Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile, and Lavender: The cult favorite face spray is returning, and this time with a new scent! Badescu’s rose mist has made its round all throughout the YouTube beauty community; this new spray is sure to make waves come spring.

-Too Faced Glow Job: Glitter masks are coming for 2018! The cosmetic giant has decided to dip its toes into skincare by creating a pink, sparkly face mask meant to brighten the skin and add an overall radiance to the complexion. This mask will be made in limited quantities, so make sure to stay on the lookout for when it launches!

Laverne Cox is returning to Towson

This icon in the television world and monument in the LGBTQ+ community is coming to speak at SECU Arena on March 13 as the Division of Student Affairs Spring Diversity Speaker.

Cox last visited Towson in March of 2014 and shared her experiences as a black trans woman in the professional world.

“What I think is really important for folks to understand about systems of domination and systems of oppression is there are so many elements constantly working to reinforce that system instead of dismantling it,” Cox said.

She has long been working as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, producing documentaries on transgender rights and acting as the first openly transgender person to play a transgender series regular on broadcast TV in CBS’s “Doubt.”

A sneak peak at the theatre department’s spring 2018 productions

Towson’s Department of Theatre Arts will be putting on two productions in the spring semester 2018; “How I Learned to Drive” was written by Paula Vogel and is being directed by adjunct professor Donna Fox. The plot follows the relationship between an adolescent girl and her sexually abusive uncle, exploring ideas of control through the metaphor of driving. Attendance is recommended only for mature audiences. “Othello” is the second production and is being directed by Peter Wray. This Shakespearean classic tells the story of a young Venetian army general and his ensign; their relationship drives a theme of betrayal, revenge and repentance through the plot. “How I Learned to Drive” will be running from March 7-15, and “Othello” will be running from April 5-14.

Baltimore-area festivals happening in the new year

Charm City Bluegrass Festival

From Friday, April 27 at 4 p.m. until Saturday, April 28 at 9:30 p.m. at Druid Hill Park will be the sixth annual Charm City Bluegrass Festival. If you buy your tickets before Dec. 11, admission for Friday, April 27 will be totally free! Admission for children under 10 is free. This festival features local bluegrass and folk bands from right out of Baltimore.

Frozen Harbor Music Festival

With 10 stages and 160 acts this year, the Frozen Harbor Music Festival is back and bigger than ever. From Feb. 16-17, experience the festival that encompasses a variety of genres all within Baltimore’s beautiful Inner Harbor. Stages are located at Rams Head Live!, Baltimore Soundstage, and several other venues. General Admission to this festival only costs $20.

Back to the 90s Music Festival

Located at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, the Back to the 90s Music Festival is all about breaking out your old 90s outfits, and enjoying a day full of 90s video games, 90s movies, and of course, 90s music. This all-day, kid-friendly event will take place on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 1-11:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30.

Movies to watch out for

Think 2017 was an incredible year for movies? Think again! As always, Disney has a bunch in store for us, including “Wreck-It Ralph 2,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” a Mary Poppins reboot, and yes, the moment you’ve been waiting fourteen long years for, The Incredibles 2! Not enough? Marvel’s gotcha covered. Not only do Black Panther and Venom get their own solo movies, and Ant-Man and Deadpool get their sequels, but of course the internet-shattering “Avengers: Infinity War” finally soars into theaters! Into other fandoms? No worries, “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “The Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” “Aquaman,” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” all hit the big screen next year! In addition to these, “Ready Player One,” “Ocean’s Eight,” and a new “Mission: Impossible” are in the works as well. My advice: if you don’t already own a MoviePass, get one.

Towson football gears up for 2018 season



Towson endured a rocky 2017 season, but the team got a lot of experience in different situations and showed grit throughout the year.

The Tigers concluded their season with a 29-10 victory at Johnny Unitas Stadium over Rhode Island.

“We left Rhode Island last year and started planning for this,” Head Coach Rob Ambrose said following the win.

The primary question entering spring is who the starting quarterback will be. Oregon transfer Morgan Mahalak went down in the first quarter of the season opener and did not play for the rest of the year. After the win over Rhode Island, Ambrose announced that Mahalak suffered a concussion and would likely not be playing again for the Tigers.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Stover started for almost the entire season and played as well as one could expect out of a young, inexperienced player. He finished the season with 2,001 yards through the air and 11 passing touchdowns. He also contributed 335 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

“He’s going to have a chance at that starting job,” Ambrose said. “But if Morgan leaves, I only have two quarterbacks. That’s not enough. Not in this league, and not at this level, so I’ve got to go get one and the question is ‘Am I going to get another young guy or get an old guy as an insurance policy?’ I don’t know yet.”

The offense was inconsistent the entire year. Some games they looked like a dangerous unit with explosive big-play potential, but other times they could barely muster a first down. Ambrose expressed the need for a go-to receiver the entire season, and it remains to be seen whether that player is on his roster or will be added during recruiting.

Wide receiver Jabari Greenwood showed nice hands and a wide catch radius over the course of the year, hauling in 53 catches for 616 yards, but he failed to reach the end zone. Towson will need to play with more of an edge next year in order to limit how much the team settles for field goals.

The Tigers have some questions on the other side of the ball as well.

The team is graduating several key defenders, including defensive linemen Kanyia Anderson, D’Sean Cummings and Clifton Jones, but Ambrose asserted that the younger players will step up to the challenge now that they’ve gotten some playing time in the rotation.

“They were young, talented dudes without a lot of experience,” Ambrose said. “Now they’re a little bit older dudes with a whole lot of experience and a whole lot of confidence.”

Towson ranked as the fourth best passing defense in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and its heavy pass rush was a big reason for that.

Junior linebacker Diondre Wallace led the linebacking core as he tied for seventh place in tackling leaders among the conference, racking up 52 tackles on the season. On the back end, redshirt junior defensive back Monty Fenner patrolled a secondary that played sound football and did not give up many big plays.

Younger players who will step into bigger roles, such as redshirt sophomore linebacker Keon Paye and redshirt sophomore defensive back Justice Pettus-Dixon, will need the guidance of seniors in order to grasp their positions better.

“There is no substitute for experience,” Ambrose said. “I’m going to expect them to be better.”

Women’s basketball looks to secure CAA title

Towson looks to secure its first ever Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) title under first-year Head Coach Diane Richardson. She took over the program this summer after Niki Geckeler resigned after four years in charge.

Richardson has her work cut out for her, as the Tigers have not had a winning season since their 2011 campaign, and have won just eight conference games out of 36 over the last two years.

“I would like us to be efficient even before the conference, so that we go in business as usual when we get to the conference schedule,” Richardson said. “We’ve got a tough out of conference schedule … so I think that is gonna prepare us for the conference.”

Richardson is still searching for the best lineup out of her young group of players early on this season.

“That’s something we’re still gonna work with to make sure that we get the best out of them when they’re out there and not run them too hard so that they get tired and slack off,” Richardson said.

Towson holds a 2-4 record so far, but senior forward Mary Cuevas said that the key to getting wins is sticking with the routines that the team has formed.

“We just gotta keep working and people need to get in the gym every day,” Cuevas said. “It’s all muscle memory.”

By the time conference play rolls around, Richardson hopes that her team can adjust to the up-tempo style that she utilized during her time as an assistant coach at West Virginia.

“We work hard, push the ball on offense and we are going to get after you on defense” Richardson said. “My philosophy is if we’re pushing the ball in transition [our opponents] won’t have time to set up, so that’s our game plan is to continue to keep the game at our pace.”

The Tigers look to turn their season around before they open up conference play on Friday, Dec. 29, against Northeastern at SECU Arena.