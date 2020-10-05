2020 commencements rescheduled for spring 2021

By: Meghan Hudson, Editor-in-Chief

Illustration by Victoria Nicholson/ The Towerlight

Towson University will combine the commencement ceremonies for spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020, and spring 2021 graduates, to be held in-person in the spring of next year.

On Sept. 9th, the University emailed graduates that they would be reaching out to poll if an in-person or virtual commencement ceremony would be preferred.

“Based on the overwhelming results from surveying these graduates, TU will be moving forward with plans for commencement in Spring 2021 for 2020 graduates,” said Provost Melanie Perreault in an email to graduates.

However, not all graduates requested a postponed ceremony.

“Honestly, I just feel like at this point, I am not going to attend a rescheduled commencement,” said spring 2020 graduate, Tiera Whittaker. “Not only is it hard to get a job fresh out of college, but the class of 2020 had COVID-19 roll through, making jobs scarce. I’d rather have a career fair with people ready to hire on the spot strictly for each major for the class of 2020, instead of a commencement a year later.”

As of now, the University plans to host in-person ceremonies the week of May 17-21, 2021.

“A final decision of modality of commencement will be made by March 15, 2021,” Perreault said.