A statement from Jewish fraternity Zeta Beta Tau

Dear Fellow Tigers,

The Eta Kappa Chapter of Zeta Beta Tau recently became aware of a possible hate crime that took place near our campus over the weekend. Brothers of Alpha Epsilon Pi, a Jewish fraternity, were allegedly accosted with anti-Semitic slurs, followed and assaulted. Anti-Semitic vandalism and violence have been on the rise in recent years. We as a Chapter and as an inclusive Jewish fraternity condemn in the strongest terms this attack.

Our Chapter calls on Towson University and law enforcement to investigate this crime swiftly and thoroughly and to seek justice against the perpetrators. Additionally, we want to extend our unconditional support and solidarity to the brothers of AEPi and the Jewish community at Towson University. The brothers of Eta Kappa Chapter of Zeta Beta Tau envision Towson as a place where people of all backgrounds and identities can come together to learn and thrive.

We understand that statements and legal proceedings alone will not solve the rise in anti-Semitism, prevent hate crimes on campus or make Towson University the place we envision. Which is why over the summer break our Chapter will be working with ZBT International Headquarters on bringing the Hate Against One is Hate Against All campaign to our campus. Zeta Beta Tau is proud to dedicate resources to educate and prevent hate on campus, and the Eta Kappa Chapter is excited to bring these resources to Towson. We hope all of our fellow Greeks and students will join us in eradicating hate at Towson.

For questions please contact Chapter President Andrew Davies at adavie5@students.towson.edu

Sincerely,

Andrew Davies

Chapter President

