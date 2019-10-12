Albany upsets Towson

By Jordan Kendall, Assistant Sports Editor

File Photo by Joe Noyes/The Towerlight

The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 CAA) fell behind early, and were unable to comeback falling to the Albany Great Danes (4-3. 2-1 CAA) 38-21.

Albany gained 71 yards on two plays of their opening drive leading to a touchdown. Towson scored 14 points in the first half, both coming off Great Danes turnovers. However, Albany scored 17 unanswered points before the Tigers scored late in the third quarter.

The Great Danes outgained Towson 507-254. Redshirt freshman quarterback Jeff Underfuffler threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Karl Mofor ran 30 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Redshirt senior quarterback Tom Flacco threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns, senior running back Yeedee Thaenrat had 10 rushes for 26 yards leading the Tigers. Redshirt senior wide receiver Shane Leatherbury and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Darian Street each had four catches for 47 and 46 yards respectively. Street also caught a touchdown.

On defense redshirt senior linebacker Robert Heyward led the Tigers with 11 tackles including one for a loss.

The Towerlight will update this with a full game recap on Monday.