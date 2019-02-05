Albums worth winning a Grammy in 2019

Invasion of Privacy (Cardi B)

– 2018 was the year of Cardi B. After her arrival on the scene last January, she blew up with guest spots on songs by pop giants like

Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars

. This album does not deserve to be overlooked. Songs like “

Be Careful” and “Get Up 10”

show Cardi’s dangerous reputation and is a signal of great things to come.