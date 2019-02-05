Allegory of the cave representation today

By: Kayla Hunt, Columnist

The Allegory of the Cave is a famous dialogue written by Plato. The story is about how men were held prisoners in a cave and were not able to turn their heads, therefore, allowing them only to see shadows of objects passing by the cave and not being able to view the objects themselves. When one prisoner is able to leave the cave, he is exposed to the outside world that he didn’t know existed, and was ridiculed when he came back to share with the other prisoners his findings. The story reveals how many people are willing to preserve a belief rather than let it go.

Studies have been released that portray how many Americans are still sticking to what they’ve known to be true. According to researchers at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, 70 percent of parents in the study reported in using decades-long myths to prevent colds. These strategies follow us from childhood long into adulthood.

The report showed that parents tended to believe common myths such as going outside with wet hair can make you sick, being exposed to the cold can make you prone to catching a cold, and that multivitamins and supplements are effective measures that can help prevent a cold.

Dr. Katherine Williamson, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, debunked these myths, stating that the only way we can catch a cold is by being exposed to the virus.

It is easy to be exposed to germs and bacteria, especially for college students living on crowded campuses. Here are a few tips from Everyday Health on staying healthy during this season:

Wash your hands. This may seem simple enough, but it is easy for germs to spread viciously just by touching surfaces, objects, and other people. Also be sure to keep your hands away from your face, especially your mouth. Try to go to bed early, this helps strengthen your immune system. Eat healthy food that is packed with vitamins. Exercising is also another effective method in making sure your immune system stays strong during this season.