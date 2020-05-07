Another left-wing lie involving Trump, coronavirus, and bleach

By Sam Jones, Columnist

There is an old saying for when someone does something that they shouldn’t do. Typically a person may cast the blame of their actions towards another group of individuals, promoting the authority figure in the scenario to say, “If all of your friends jumped off of a bridge, would you do it too?”

Well, it appears that many durranged Democrats in this country would jump after their friends, or at least consider injecting themselves with bleach if the President of the United States happened to tell them to. Only, the President of the United States did not tell them to. In order to understand, it is important to know what the context of the discussion was.

“Bill Bryan, Under Secretary for Science and Technology at DHS said at the press briefing, ‘Our most striking observation to date is the powerful effect that solar light appears to have on killing the virus, both surfaces and in the air,’” said Under Secretary for Science and Technology at DHS at a press briefing. “‘We’ve seen a similar effect with both temperature and humidity as well, where increasing the temperature and humidity or both is generally less favorable to the virus.’”

Bryan went on to address several other methods of killing the COVID-19 virus.

“We’ve tested bleach, we’ve tested isopropyl alcohol on the virus, specifically in saliva or in respiratory fluids, and I can tell you that bleach will kill the virus in five minutes…Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds, and that’s with no manipulation, no rubbing,” said Bryan. “Just bring it on and leave it go. You rub it and it goes away even faster.”

Following Bryan’s remarks, Trump responded with a series of questions suggesting research points.

“‘So, supposing when we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it,’” said Trump. “‘And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you’re going to test that too. Sounds interesting. And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we’ll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That’s pretty powerful.’”

Moments later, ABC reporter John Karl asked Bill Brynan about the President’s words.

“‘The president mentioned the idea of a cleaner, bleach and isopropyl alcohol emerging,’” Karl said. “‘There’s no scenario where that could be injected into a person, is there?’”

Bryan stated that he was not interested in talking about the finds from the study, however President Trump continued the press conference by clarifying his words.

“‘It wouldn’t be through injections, you’re talking about almost a cleaning and sterilization of an area,’” said Trump. “‘Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work, but it certainly has a big effect if it’s on a stationary object.’”

All I did here was look at the transcript of the press conference, and read the words that he said, instead of listening to my friends on social media, or the people that call themselves career journalists. Stating that the President told Americans to inject themselves with bleach during this meeting is absurd and it is more evidence that the left is weaponizing this virus for political gains.

However, as easy as it was for us to arrive at the truth, that the President does not want America to inject themselves with bleach, the mainstream media in this country reported the opposite. For example, the New York Daily News reported an increase in calls to the city health authorities in New York City over caller’s fear of ingesting bleach or other household cleaning items. However, a lot of New Yorkers are using a lot of disinfectant right now, and using the word ‘fear’ implies that they accidently, or unintentionally consumed the poison. Thus, our conclusion can not possibly be that the increase in calls was based on citizen’s decision making being influenced by the President.

If all of your friends, including the President of the United States poisoned themselves, would you do it too?

Not me.