Anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-Muslim protesters face backlash from students

By: Mary-Ellen Davis, News Editor and Bailey Hendricks, Editor-in-Chief

Photo by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight

Protesters gathered at Towson University Thursday and were faced with backlash from Towson University students.

The protest began around 12:30 p.m. outside of Cook Library. Four protesters attracted a crowd of students while holding signs and shouting anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Towson we have a problem…. pic.twitter.com/ylkB5aZ1oW — NaeeBby ✨🧚🏾‍♀️ (@lordnaeski__) April 18, 2019

The signs read: “Attention: Sinners Repent,” “Stop Sinning, Obey Jesus or Hellfire,” and “Warning: Homos, Whores, Porno Freaks, M—–bators, Money Lover$, Witches, Liars, Muslims, Drunks, Sissies, The Pope, Ankle Biters, Gangsters, Whoremongers: Obey Jesus or Hellfire,” “Stop the War on Anuses” and “Let the Woman Learn in Silence With All Subjection.”

Smh!! Towson University really allowed this to happen today on campus!!!!!!!!! DISGUSTING!! DISRESPECTFUL!!OUTRAGEOUS!! This has to stop✋🏼🛑#noforhate pic.twitter.com/HVA0ydBSVG — Dikchhya Bhandari (@DeeBhandarii) April 18, 2019

The protesters were moved by the Towson University Police Department and continued their demonstration in front of the College of Fine Arts building on Cross Campus Drive shortly after.

Protestors used an electric megaphone and began to make comments about how women dress and abortions.

“I want to thank you for not killing your baby ma’am,” one protestor said as a woman walked up to the Center for the Arts building, pushing a stroller with a baby inside. “I do give compliments. This is not just about condemnation. A lot of you girls have killed your offspring. Some of you boys even paid for an abortion, you dirty dog looser. What kind of father kills his own baby and pays for an abortion?”

Towson student Shawn Drinan Jr. said that rhetoric like that of the protesters makes people angry with the church. He came to converse with the protestors.

“We try to spread the message of the gospel but I feel like what they’re doing is very aggressive and an almost hateful way of doing it,” said Drinan, a member of Restoration Church. “So we wanted to have a conversation with them and ask them why they think that’s the method that’s going to win hearts over, you know?”

Hundreds of Towson University students gathered outside the CFA and along Cross Campus Drive counter protesting. Students held signs that said “#NotatTU,” “Black Lives Matter,” “This is not Christianity” and some students waved LGBTQ+ pride flags. Students played Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl,” and members of the Towson University Marching Band played Towson’s fight song.

Students also started chanting “Not at TU” and “Love is Love.” One protester, an adult male not affiliated with TU, was arrested during the protest. Charges against the man are pending. No Towson University students were charged, according to Sean Welsh, TU’s associate vice president for communications and media relations.

Proud of my Towson pic.twitter.com/cnKz4BgeLc — Riley (@ItsGEEnotG) April 18, 2019

One Towson University student tweeted “Hey Towson University.. this is how we respond to hate.”

Hey Towson University.. this is how we respond to hate pic.twitter.com/qcbE8oe3di — allison (@Spectra_G) April 18, 2019

A campus-wide email was sent from University Communications at 3:27 p.m.

“Earlier today TUPD was notified that an external group of protesters had plans to “exercise free speech” on our campus,” the email said. “TUPD relocated and isolated the group the public right of way, communicated to Baltimore County Police Department, and continues to monitor and ensure the safety of our campus community members.”

TUPD sent out a text to those signed up to receive them at 3:39 p.m. which read “Avoid Cross Campus Drive: For the safety and flow of traffic, we ask the campus community to avoid the area of Cross Campus Drive Thursday afternoon.”

As crowds started to disperse around 4 p.m., a Baltimore County Emergency Medical Services vehicle pulled into the driveway in front of residence hall Tower A to treat a woman who had scratches on her knee and was bleeding. The woman’s identity and whether or not the EMT’s response is related to the protest is unknown at this time.

“This is one of the most appalling things I’ve ever seen,” said sophomore Kearstein Johnson. “And the fact that someone can say such vulgar and offensive things, and use religion as a defense and justification, is repulsive.”

Towson University’s email statement said that the University upholds their values toward a “diverse and inclusive campus.”

“Although many members of our community have found the messages and beliefs of these individuals to be offensive and disturbing, the strength of our community and our resolve to support each other remains resolute,” the statement said. “We ask all members of our campus community to be safe and continue to support each other.”

The Towerlight will update this story as more information becomes available.