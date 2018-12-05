Assault, possible “anti-LGBTQ” incident reported near campus

By: Bailey Hendricks, Senior Editor and Karuga Koinange, Editor-in-Chief

Two men were assaulted and called a homophobic slur while walking along the 8000 block of York Road last week, according to Baltimore County Police.

The possible hate-bias incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the two men encountered a man who called the victims a homophobic slur and proceeded to physically assault them, police said in a report.

According to an article from the Baltimore Sun, Police Spokesman Shawn Vinson said the victims were arguing when the suspect told them to “kiss and make up.”

One of the victims went on to argue with the suspect, and Vinson said he called them a homophobic slur and punched one of them several times.

According to police, another man joined the altercation and then both suspects were seen walking into Cardiff Hall apartments.

Towson University spokesman Sean Welsh said that three of of the people involved were students.

Towson University President Kim Schatzel addressed the incident.

“It made me very sad, angry and disappointed,” Schatzel said. “I don’t think it’s reflective of the entire community at all and the community’s commitment to inclusion.”

Schatzel also sent an email to students and staff yesterday, addressing the incident. She explained that the Baltimore County Police report on the incident “included speech that was anti-LGBTQ in nature,” in the email.

The incident took place near Aigburth Road, where the assault and harassment of two members of the Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi occurred earlier this year.

The Towson University Police Department, Office of Student Conduct and Civility Education and the Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity were notified of the incident and have begun a full investigation, according to the email.

“Violence of any kind is totally not acceptable not just on this campus, but in society,” Schatzel said. “The fact that it was related to an identity group also that the individuals were a part of further makes the situation serious… The folks involved were members of our community and our community is committed to the fact that we are inclusive.”

The Towerlight will provide updates as more information becomes available.