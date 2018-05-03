BSU, CSA and LASO respond to reports of alleged assault at Culture 3 Cookout

By: Marcus Dieterle, Senior Staff Writer

Photo by Karuga Koinange/ The Towerlight.

In a campus-wide email, the Towson University Police Department said an incident was reported near the Union Garage on April 26 at approximately 8:38 p.m.

The incident, which involved an alleged assault, occurred during an event hosted by the Black Student Union, Caribbean Student Association and Latin American Student Organization.

TUPD responded to the incident to disperse the large crowd.

In a joint statement posted on the student groups’ social media on May 1, the groups said their first ever Culture 3 Cookout at the Paws Pavilion aimed “to build unity and the intercultural relationships among the diverse community at Towson University” through food, music and cultural celebration.

“Regrettably, incidents like these are reprehensible and yet completely out of our control,” the groups’ statement said. “They tarnish our events and organizations but do not define them.”

The Towerlight has filed a Maryland Public Information Act request for more information regarding this incident. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.