Busy weekend for Towson

By: Isaac Donsky, Contributing Writer

Towson’s tennis squad shook the monkey off their back last weekend, defeating Coppin State 7-0 Sunday night to score their second win of the season following two losses earlier in the weekend.

The Tigers (2-7, 0-0 CAA) defeated the Eagles (0-5, 0-0 MEAC), winning in straight sets in every match. Sophomore Amelia Lawson and freshman Elessa Jacobs were undefeated in their singles victories.

“It’s always good to win, and we needed a win,” said head coach Jamie Peterson. “It’s been a highly difficult schedule so far and we still have plenty of matches to play.”

The win came after a seventh consecutive loss earlier in the day against Villanova (4-1). Sophomore Phoebe Collins won her singles match to prevent a shutout and freshman Sarah Pospischill forced a third set. In doubles, Villanova swept Towson winning both matches.

Following the loss to Villanova, the Tigers had to rush down from New Jersey back home to face Coppin State. This was the first time all season that the team had to play twice in one day, let alone in two different cities.

“It’s a challenge the team should be able to handle,” Peterson said. “It is a bit draining after a long weekend. But we have no matches next week so we have some time to improve on things team wise.”

Towson’s weekend started with a shutout loss to Princeton 7-0 in New Jersey. Despite sophomore Themis Haliou and junior Alexa Martinez keeping their doubles match competitive, the ninth ranked Princeton Tigers were too much for the Towson Tigers.

“We played a top-10 program for the first time,” Peterson said. “They were coming off a shutout win over No. 6 Pepperdine and played like it. We gave a really good effort, but Princeton was on their game.”

Next up for the Tigers is a double header against the College of Charleston and South Carolina State on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Charleston beginning at 10 a.m.