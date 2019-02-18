College Students and food insecurity

By: Kayla Hunt, Columnist

Food insecurity is having a lack of access to a sufficient amount of affordable, nutritious food. Studies show that food insecurity levels among college students are rising, along with tuition rates and student loan debt.

According to the College Resource Center, a study conducted in 2018 reflected that 36 percent of college students are experiencing hunger issues. Studies also show that there is a correlation between food insecurity and academic performance. Students experiencing hunger are less likely to attend their classes and perform well.

After conducting a poll on Twitter, targeting college students, 73 percent of 30 survey participants claimed to have helped a peer because of their lack of access to food.

Towson has initiatives for students who are struggling with food insecurity. Their Food Insecurity Support Fund allows students to donate up to two unused meal swipes a week, which will be directly deposited to a student’s OneCard account who is in need.

Towson also has a Foodshare Program, which is slightly broader than the Food Insecurity Support Fund because it supports students, faculty and staff who are experiencing food insecurity. The program allows them to receive up to 10 items from the food pantry per week when Towson is in session. The food pantry is located in the Health and Counseling Center and is open on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. You can make an appointment as well.

If you know anyone who is struggling with food insecurity, please inform them on the viable options provided by Towson.