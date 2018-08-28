Cook Library welcomes new Tigers

By Anthony Petro, Staff Writer

Photo by Anthony Petro/ The Towerlight

Despite Towson University’s campus construction, the Cook Library wasn’t deterred from hosting their annual Welcome Carnival on Thursday for all the new Tigers.

“We wanted to give new students a fun way to introduce them to the library and the school,” Joyce Garczynski, the Assistant University Librarian for Development and Communication said. “We want new students to feel welcome and happy here.”

Garczynski said the carnival has been expanding each year. The PNC and Baltimore County Public Library tents were new additions to the 2018 carnival. She wasn’t thrilled with the construction but was still happy with the turnout.

“The construction isn’t ideal, but we had some extra help to push the event,” Garczynski said. “We used our own social media platforms, and the University itself helped get the word out.”

After following all the detours created by the University Union and Science Complex construction, incoming students were welcomed immediately by warm and friendly faces of current Tigers at the Towson Student Activities tent. Next to them were the Software Engineering Club where students had the chance to win goldfish and play giant Jenga.

Zach Yabko, an incoming freshman majoring in computer science said he was exploring campus with a couple friends and was led to the carnival by their mentor.

“I’m really excited to meet new people and friends and experience new things,” Yabko said. “I chose Towson for the environment, the people, and they have a great cyber security program. I’m excited.”

Moving to the left, students come across Towson Grace Life, the Christian and bible study student organization. Here students could take pictures with a social media frame with the hashtag #gracelifeTU on the bottom.

Mike McQuitty, the Campus Baptist Minister, said the Grace Life tent wanted to make move-in an easy and enjoyable experience for all the newcomers.

“We want to help students connect with and experience whatever spiritual growth and enrichment they are seeking,” McQuitty said.

Next to Grace Life, students could discuss jobs and open accounts with PNC. Lastly, the Baltimore County Public Library had a tent with plenty of information and a game of plunko to win prizes.

Inside the library, students could participate in more games, win prizes and learn plenty of information about Towson and Cook Library.