Could the Miami Dolphins go 0-16?

So far the Miami Dolphins are 0-4, and many think they have a chance to go 0-16 this season. It’s rare to see a team go winless, only three teams in the Super Bowl era have done it. Miami so far has been awful, and there’s a chance they could join this group of futility. Let’s take a look at why the Dolphins will and will not go 0-16 this season.

Why: “Favorable Schedule”

Five of the Miami’s remaining games are against teams with a losing record, including three teams that are still winless. Three of the next five games are at home where the Dolphins went 6-2 last season. Most of Miami’s roster will be playing for their jobs and might be more motivated to win. They are a young team, but anything can happen on any day.

Why: In Rosen They Trust

The Dolphins also have quarterback Josh Rosen, who was traded from the Arizona Cardinals during the draft. Rosen was a top-ten pick in last year’s draft for a reason and has the chance to prove they should build around him. Against the Dallas Cowboys, he threw for 200 yards, completing less than half of his passes. On paper, it looks like they should draft Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa next year. But in reality, Rosen doesn’t deserve much of the blame. He went from a horrible situation in Arizona to an even worse one in Miami.

Why Not: Who’s Around Rosen?

Through four weeks, the Dolphins are near the bottom of the NFL in every major offensive category. Miami’s leading rusher is running back Kenyan Drake with 113 yards in four games. Their best rushing game as a team is 72 yards vs the Los Angeles Chargers. Compared to the league leader, running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers and his 411 yards, it’s clear the offense is miles behind everyone else.

The offense is last in points with 26 through four games, seven fewer than the New York Jets, who have played one fewer game. Miami is averaging 6.5 points a game, it’s clear that there are many issues.

Why Not: Losing in Trenches

Having a reliable offensive line is crucial to success. Miami traded away their best offensive lineman in tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans before the season. The Dolphins have allowed 4.5 quarterback sacks per game, the second-highest in the NFL.

The defense isn’t much better, especially after trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miami gives up 472 yards of offense per game, the highest in the league.

Rotten Fish

The good news for the Dolphins is only three of their remaining games are against playoff teams from 2018. The bad news is they play teams that could be a playoff threat this year, including the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills (twice). It’s going to be hard for them to win a game, but I believe they will win at least one game in 2019.