Cross country places 21 at Princeton Invitational

Junior Erica Israel led Towson in the women’s 6K as they finished 21st out of 22 spots in the Princeton Invitational last Friday.

Israel timed 22:49.7, finishing 12 seconds longer than her time in the same meet last year.

“She’s a tough runner,” said Head Coach Mike Jackson. “She feels like she can be better and so she just focuses on the task at hand and ready to lead the team by example with her efforts and really proud of how she’s done and what she’s willing to do going into conference this year.”

Freshman Olivia Janke timed 23:05,being the second Towson runner to cross the finish line.

Only Hofstra finished behind Towson, but Jackson is encouraged about his team’s improvements.

There were some outstanding teams, but I think we just need to continue to grow as a program and gain more and more confidence,” Jackson said. “On the positive note our top seven were faster than last year’s top five athletes so there is something to be encouraged about, but just as a competitor 21st out of 22nd is not where we would like to be.”

Towson will next compete at the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championships hosted by Hofstra in Hempstead, N.Y. on Friday, Oct. 26.

“No matter how the season has gone this is how we can have a great season by competing at a high level,” Jackson said. “Last year we were seventh and I think we can do a lot better than that.”

Jackson looks to gradually improve as conference play ensues.

“I think top five would be a great goal for us,” Jackson said. “It’s a flat course and we have a handful of student athletes with some good foot speed so I think it’ll cater to us. I think top five would be a great goal and encouraging for our student athletes.”