See ya in August, Towson

By: Sarah Rowan, Editor-in-Chief

If you ever want to see me cry, or at least tear up a bit, I’d suggest that you play the song “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac.

It’s all about growing up and passing time and all the things that make me feel super nostalgic.

I’m mentioning the song for a couple of reasons — the first being that it’s the end of the semester, and that this is the last print issue of The Towerlight until August.

This year was a great one, albeit crazy at times, and I’m sad to see it go. However, I’m also really looking forward to moving forward in the fall.

This is our Year in Review issue, and if you flip through the pages, you’ll see recaps of some of the year’s most important stories and events. I encourage you to take a look — it was an unforgettable year in a lot of different ways.

The second reason I mentioned the song is because of a more personal note — I’m about to enter my last month of teenage-dom. In other words: “AHHHH!!!” or “Oh-god-how-did-I-get-here?!?!”

It’s a little scary to me because I truly still feel like a kid. I’m not kidding. Last week, a person in one of my classes (who is only a couple years older than me) tried to strike up a friendly conversation, and I immediately averted eye contact because I wanted to be her friend really badly, but I’m just SO AWKWARD.

But I digress.

As a last teenage hoorah before my 20th birthday, I’ll be hitting Bonnaroo and Firefly music festivals (back-to-back, yikes) this summer, so that should be fun. And, as the first adventure of my 20’s, I’m taking a two-week road trip through Canada with my boyfriend and a couple of my good friends, and I’m ~stoked~.

In short, it’s always weird to me how fast time passes. With another school year (filled with assignments, anxiety about the future and way too many all-nighters) in the books, it’s time to relax, at least for a little while.

So that’s that. Our print edition stops here for a couple of months, but we’re not gone. News never stops, and here at The Towerlight, we’re always wearing our reporter pants. So, please keep reaching out to us over the summer if something remotely newsworthy is happening — we want to know and we’ll try to be there.

Good luck on finals, and try not to stress too hard. It’s going to be over soon, and you all definitely deserve a good couple of months off before the craziness starts again in August.

We’ll see ya then, Towson. Have a great summer!