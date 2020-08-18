Democrats have nothing going into the election

By: Sam Jones, Columnist

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a strange year, and the crazy part is that there is still an election to be held in November. However, the current agenda of the Democratic Party makes me believe that they have no momentum going into November.

Obviously COVID-19 changed our way of life, and necessary actions were required to save American lives. However, the irrational reaction to this disease, and the extended shutdown was embraced, and supported by Democratic leadership. With every move from Republicans to begin to reopen certain areas of the once great economy, Democrats were swift to criticize and attack.

Democratic leadership across the country has created many regulations, such as closing certain businesses but allowing others to remain open and maintaining stay-at-home orders. Even Dr. Fauci of the NIH has admitted that there has been a large amount of misinformation about this virus, and I believe that many of these regulations were politically based and not necessary. They’ve crippled their communities.

The Democratic Party has also relentlessly defended the destruction of urban America in recent weeks. With clear videos of rioters attempting to burn down a federal courthouse in Portland, with federal agents trapped inside, the city’s democratic mayor still showed strong opposition to the deployment of federal agents the following night. An incredible amount of private property has been destroyed, while several police departments are told to stand down in order to limit conflict. Portland is not alone. Several American cities are experiencing extremely high crime rates this summer, such as crippling New York City.

A large portion of democratic leadership has even adopted the idea to defund police in several areas. This incredibly radical idea will be catastrophic in neighborhoods that are plagued by violent crime. Law abiding citizens need police in their society to ensure that their neighbors are also law abiding citizens. Defunding the police would do nothing more than level the playing field for criminals.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer, the two highest ranking Democrats in Washington, attempted to reach a deal with the White House, sending COVID relief money to millions of Americans. However, when the Democrats refused to lower their asking price at all, the President took it into his own hands with executive orders. The best part is that instead of continuing to allow those on unemployment to make more money than those going to work everyday, the President’s executive orders strategically incentivize people to get back to work.

However, as the President attempts to get the job done on his own, Democratic leadership obviously must try to stop it. Plans were announced immediately after the President’s historic signing to sue him for abusing his power as President of the United States. As countless Americans would be suffering, waiting for COVID relief money, the Democratic leadership plans to sue the President for helping those people.

Even Chris Wallace, a Fox News Correspondent and often criticizer of the President, asked Nancy Pelosi during an interview, “You’re known as a master negotiator, but didn’t you mess this one up?” Of course she denied that it was the Democrat’s fault, but it is clear to me who came to the table with political motive, and who came to get the job done for the American people.

And clearly, Joe Biden will not get the job done for the American people. The poor guy can not go a week without blundering a clearly racist, or broken statement, or confuse where he is or what office he is running for. The Democrats have propped him up, knowing that he is in no shape to run for President. Imagine a debate between Donald Trump, who cruelly destroyed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 debates, and Joe Biden, who has said out loud “if you don’t vote for me, you aint black,” and recently called the African American community a monolith.

The point is, the Democrats have nothing to run on besides ‘beat Trump.’ They can’t back it up with facts or statistics, but they will tell you that he is the worst President to ever live. They will call him racist, homophobic, and anything they can to slander his name. They are pro shut-down, anti-economy, supportive of riots and lawlessness, anti-law enforcement, planning to sue the President for his COVID relief, and have a clearly dysfunctional presidential campaign that stands no chance against the silent majority and Donald Trump. In my opinion the current agenda of the Democratic party does not have any momentum going into the November presidential election.