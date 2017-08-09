DNCE, Waka Flocka Flame announced for Fall Fest 2017

By: Sarah Rowan, Editor-in-Chief

Featured image courtesy of Towson CAB

Towson CAB announced today that dance-rock band DNCE and rapper Waka Flocka Flame will headline this year’s Fall Fest.

The concert is scheduled for Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in SECU Arena.

Towson students can purchase tickets online beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the University Union Box Office, according to CAB.

Each student must use their TU ID numbers as the access code, and can purchase a maximum of two tickets each.

Ticket prices are $30 for the floor, $25 for the lower bowl and $20 for the upper bowl.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. Non TU student prices are $35 for the floor, $30 for the lower bowl and $25 for the upper bowl.

Ticket information can be found here.