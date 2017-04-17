Downing Delaware

By: Desmond Boyle, Staff Writer

Towson remains undefeated in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play this season, thanks to a 10-6 road win over rival Delaware Saturday.

“I’m proud of our guys for overcoming a really emotional performance from Delaware,” Towson Head Coach Shawn Nadelen said. “We really preach the importance to these guys of playing solid for the full 60 minutes, and that gets more important as we get to this part of the season.”

The Blue Hens got on the scoresheet first, playing with a special intensity for Head Coach Bob Shillinglaw’s final home game after 39 years in charge of the program.

“Guys were battling for every ground ball, playing hard, and you certainly saw the intensity that comes in a Delaware-Towson game,” Shillinglaw said.

Senior midfielder Brian Bolewicki managed to even the score with his first goal of the night, thanks to an assist from fellow senior midfielder Matt Wylly.

Just a over a minute into the second quarter, freshman attacker Charlie Kitchen, Delaware’s second highest scorer, restored the lead for his team.

The Blue Hen’s lead would be short lived, however, as senior midfielder Mike Lynch found twine on an assist from fellow senior midfielder Tyler Young.

Delaware scored a quick unassisted goal thanks to redshirt sophomore attacker Andrew Romagnoli, but Towson ended the first half on a 3-0 run to take a 5-3 lead into the intermission.

Senior attackers Tyler Konen and Joe Seider scored, while Lynch scored his second goal of the night during Towson’s run.

In the third quarter, Delaware held Towson scoreless and scored two goals to tie the game 5-5 going into the fourth.

In the final stanza, Towson went on a 5-0 run to secure victory and hand Delaware its third straight loss.

Sophomore midfielder Jon Mazza sparked Towson’s late run. Bolewicki, Seider, Young and senior attacker Ryan Drenner also found the back of the net during the scoring streak.

Towson will continue CAA play this weekend with a trip to Connecticut to face Fairfield Saturday at 3 p.m.