Expand your musical horizons with these artists

By: Norma Sorto, Contributing Writer

Screenshot by Meghan Hudson, Arts & Life Editor

This week, I have selected nine artists I think you should know. These artists span several genres, from pop, to hip hop, to alternative. If you tend to only listen to one genre, you may be surprised what these artists have to offer. Expand your musical horizons and give this playlist a whirl! Let’s get right to it, shall we?

“Heat Wave” – cehryl. After discovering cehryl, I could not stop listening to her music. Her smooth voice and indie instrumentals make her stand out from other artists. Her debut album “Slow Motion” came out last year.

“Imagine U” – Omar Apollo. The rising artist released this song on April 8. Apollo never disappoints when he releases new music. The soulful singer started his career on SoundCloud and slowly started to rise up to fame after his EP release “Stereo.”

“Popstar” – Rico Nasty. The DMV native released her song about popstar status. What I love most about Nasty is her “ sugar-trap ” aesthetic.

“Cash Rules” – iyla, Method Man. iyla is one those artists that you wish you discovered sooner. Her fresh soul voice and melodies blend well together. Each one of her songs is clearly influenced by R&B and Jazz.

“Lover Boy” – Phum Viphurit. Viphurit, a Thai singer-songwriter, became known after releasing his single, “Lover Boy.” His mellow voice is what I love most.

“Afterglow” – Luna Li. Something about this song makes you feel like you’re dreaming. Li hopes her listeners dream for better days during these hard times.

“Love Me 4 Me” – Rina Sawayama. Her highly anitpacted studio album, “SAWAYAMA,” finally came out on April 17. It was so hard to choose one song from the album but this song is definitely one of my favorites. The song has an early 2000s type of vibe.

“Habit” – Still Woozy. No matter what your music taste is, Still Woozy is for everyone. He is best known for his smooth vocals and unique instrumentals. His “Lately EP” was released in 2019.