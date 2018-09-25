Field hockey falls to Temple

By: Glenn Kaplan, Staff Writer

Photo by Stephanie Ranque / The Towerlight

Towson lost another non-conference game in dramatic fashion to Temple 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Howarth Field.

Junior midfielder Kathryn Edgar scored the game-winning penalty stroke goal for the Owls (2-6) as time expired.

Senior midfielder Katie McNeel scored for the Tigers (1-7) 18:57 into the first half. Sophomore Dani Batze answered back with a goal for the Owls 8:12 into the second half.

Towson was outshot 18-10, but McNeel accounted for five of those shots. The Tigers also had 10 penalty corners while the Owls posted 11 penalty corners.

Freshman goalkeeper Mackenzie Peacock made eight saves for Towson and senior goalkeeper Chloe Johnson recorded five saves for Temple.

Up next, Towson begins Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play against Hofstra on Friday at 3 p.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium. Then, the Tigers travel to Dedham Field to take on Northeastern on Sunday afternoon.