For the first time ever, SGA elections will be held virtually

By: Bailey Hendricks, Editor-in-Chief

Featured image Towerlight screenshot of sign-up page

SGA elections will be held virtually for the first time ever in Towson University’s history, according to a news article on TU’s website.

Students interested in running for the SGA executive board have until 4 p.m. Friday to sign up on the homepage of Involved@TU. Students are able to run individually or as part of a larger executive ticket including a president, vice president, attorney general and treasurer, according to the TU news article.

Only undergraduate students with a minimum GPA of 2.5 are eligible to run. The virtual SGA election will take place on May 6 and 7.

– The Towerlight will update this article as more information becomes available.