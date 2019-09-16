Freshman powers on

By Aaron Thomas, Staff Writer

The Towson University tennis team began their fall season Friday at the Bedford Cup at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland.

On Sunday, freshman Sarah Pospischill competed in the singles final, but lost in the third set.

“It was a great tournament for [Pospischill] despite losing the super tie-breaker for the third set in the final match,” said head coach Jamie Peterson.

Sophomore Amelia Lawson managed a fifth place finish in her singles draw.

On Saturday, Pospischill advanced to the final match after winning her singles draw against Loyola’s Abby Decker 6-4 and 7-5. She followed that up with another victory defeating Maryland’s Joy Callwood 6-2 and 6-0.

Lawson won singles matches over opponents from Maryland, Loyola, and Richmond.

On the first day of action, Towson earned a singles win as Pospischill defeated Loyola’s Julia Thompson 6-0, 6-0.

Sophomore Jessica Assenmacher and Pospischill team up in doubles to defeat a Georgetown duo 6-1.

Freshman Elessa Jacobs and junior Lauryn Jacobs were victorious against a pair from Virginia Tech 6-3 before dropping a match against a duo from the University of Maryland 6-2.

Sophomores Phoebe Collins and Lawson also earned a doubles win over George Washington 6-2.

Peterson was impressed with his team’s performance while being able to deal with adversity and minor injuries.

“I really liked their competitiveness; however, our conditioning for match play needs to get better,” said Peterson. “We need to get used to consistently hitting aggressively in order to have 15-25 ball rallies.”

The Tigers have their home opener begins on Saturday, Sept. 21 for the Sol Schwartz Fall Tennis Invitational at Towson Center.

“I am looking forward to hosting at our own facilities and competing against local Baltimore competition,” said Peterson.