Hockey time in our nation’s capital

Photo courtesy of: NHL.com

By Glenn Kaplan: Staff Writer

With the NHL season set to begin on Wednesday night, the Washington Capitals will raise the banner for the first time in franchise history and they will have one goal in my mind: repeat.

Washington will be against the Boston Bruins and then the Capitals will then be traveling to Pittsburgh to face their arch rivals the Penguins the next night.

Shouldn’t the guys who made the schedule back in June have the Capitals play the Penguins on opening night instead? I was pleasantly surprised myself because it is the biggest rivalry in the NHL.

When the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup back in 2016, they raised the banner to open the 2016-2017 season against the Washington Capitals. Pittsburgh knocked out Washington in the second-round of the playoffs in 2016. The Capitals also had the best record in the league that season.

Since Washington finally won it all, they should have opened the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Capitals finally defeated the Penguins in the second-round of the playoffs and it was going to happen sooner rather than later. It would have left a bitter taste in Pittsburgh’s mouth on opening night and it would have added more fire to the rivalry.

The Washington Capitals are looking to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions this season and their arch nemesis, the Pittsburgh Penguins, will look to steal back the ultimate glory this season.