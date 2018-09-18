Holehouse becomes all-time digs leader at Tiger Invitational

By Muhammad Waheed, Assistant Sports Editor

Photo by Brendan Felch

Towson’s women’s volleyball team finished 2-1 as redshirt senior Anna Holehouse had a record setting performance during the Tiger Invitational at SECU Arena this past weekend.

Towson defeated UMBC 3-2 on Saturday as a fifth set was forced by the Tigers. Towson won the first set 25-16 followed by UMBC taking the next two sets. Towson took the fourth set forcing a fifth eventually taking the match with a 15-6 final set.

Ball State University swept Towson in its only loss 3-0 earlier on Saturday. BSU won the first and third set with 25 points and were challenged by Towson in the second set where they beat the Tigers 27-25.

Towson defeated La Salle 3-1 as the Tigers took the first, second and fourth sets with 25 points each. Holehouse’s performance makes her the all-time digs leader in program history. Paige Sekerak, who played between 2011 and 2014, previously held the record 1,869 digs.

Towson will host the University of Delaware this Friday at SECU Arena and then will also host Northeastern University on Saturday. Towson will then play host to Hofstra University on Monday, Sep. 24.