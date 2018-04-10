Holocaust remembrance concert brings TU community together to honor lives lost

By: Kerry Ingram, Associate Arts & Life Editor

Featured image courtesy of Amber Wilson

“Music expresses what words cannot.”

These are the first five words printed in the description of the poster for National Holocaust Remembrance Day. The poster, which was placed around Towson’s campus last week, was made in collaboration by TU’s department of music and department of art & design, in order to promote a series all about social justice, compassion, and progress.

The series, which kicked off Sunday with a guest artist recital, and includes a poster exhibition and film showcase to come, was intended to bring people together to review history and prevent mistakes from reoccurring.

The holocaust, which occurred from 1933 to 1945, was the mass murder of millions of Jews and other civilians leading up to, and during, World War II. The murders, which were ordered by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime and Joseph Stalin’s soviet army, occurred not only on German soil, but also in countries like Poland and Lithuania. According to wartime reports and postwar demographic studies held at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, up to 6 million Jews died during the holocaust, as well as roughly 250,000 people with disabilities, and thousands of homosexuals.

These deaths occurred due in large part to the idea of there being what Hitler referred to as an “inferior race.” At that time in history, Jewish individuals were looked at as being inferior to the German race; one difference in a defining and harmless trait led to the mass murder of many.

In today’s current political and social climate, there are still groups of people who are ostracized and looked at as being “less-than”. This year alone, U.S. political appointees reversed several regulations put in place to protect LGBTQ individuals; 170 people of color have been shot and killed by the U.S. police force, according to the Washington Post; and women still earn only about 77 cents to a man’s dollar despite working that same jobs.

Sexual orientation, race, and gender are all personal traits that don’t equate to a person’s overall value or worthiness, much like being Jewish. Despite this, discrimination and hatred are still real obstacles thrown in the way of those who are different than the mass majority surrounding them. With occurrences, like the holocaust, being caused by such hatred and haunting the world’s past, many fear that history will repeat itself. Dr. Charles Borowsky, president of the International Institute for Regional Studies and president of Intermuse Performing Arts Bureau, hopes to use music as a way to keep that from happening.

“We don’t have to look very hard to find acts of inhumanity in this day and age,” Borowsky said. “… [this concert]…performed by these dedicated and acclaimed musicians, has been intended not only as a memorial for the victims of the Holocaust and Gulag, but also to serve as a catalyst for evoking, nurturing, and promoting mutual respect, tolerance, and cooperation…”

The concert, which was held at the Recital Hall in Towson’s Center for the Arts on Sunday afternoon, was made up of a collection of songs by Jewish and Lithuanian composers, meant to express the journey of people through hard times. Borowsky’s family, which includes TU faculty member and cellist Cecylia Barczyk and their children (known as The American Virtuosi), performed pieces alongside famed Lithuanian violinist Borisas Traubas to showcase how music can be used to bring people together, while telling stories of sorrow, hope, and forgiveness.

The idea of storytelling through music was especially important for an event like this one – Traubas, who came from Lithuania to share his musical knowledge with Towson, does not speak English.

“Music is my life,” Traubas expressed in German to Borowsky, who served as a translator. “I’ve played so many years; it’s the way of expressing what you can’t express in many other ways that I love. You don’t have to say any words to express your emotions. Music is for a lack of words and can go above and beyond.”

Traubas, whose parents were survivors of the holocaust, began his musical journey at the age of 7. His parents wanted to provide their children with an education that could lead to a good source for living; classical musicians were well paid during Traubas’ youth, and so his parents sent him and his siblings to music school. He has been gracing audiences with his violinist charm ever since.

Although Traubas is now highly recognized for his musical talent around the globe, his ideas surrounding the ultimate purpose of music has remained constant throughout his entire career: “overcome evil by doing good”. Being from a country that was highly impacted from World War II, he found it important to partner with the Borowsky family in order to honor the victims of such a trying time.

Upon arriving to Towson’s campus, Traubas spent an afternoon holding a masterclass for TU’s music students prior to his concert performance. The intimate practice session was held Thursday, with a trio and solo cellist performing in order to gain feedback from the musician, as other music students observed in the audience. Sydney Bennett, a masters student majoring in cello performance, enjoyed the unique opportunity of working with Traubas.

“It was very enlightening,” Bennett said. “It was great to get a second set of ears to listen to me. It was very encouraging…I felt very comfortable. I certainly learned a lot and it was just a really good overall experience to have.”

Although Sunday’s concert is the main focus of Towson’s series, the remembrance days at TU are also set to include a poster exhibition, entitled “Design Advocacy: Genocide and Injustice” from Sunday through Saturday, May 12, as well as a film showing of “Gitel” on April 12. The poster exhibition includes designs made by Towson graphic design students that highlight “personal, national, and international violations of social justice.” The film explores how the Holocaust affects survivors and the importance of recognizing their truths.

A large goal of this event series, according to Borowsky, is to bring more awareness and conversations to the topic of atrocities faced during War World II.

“There are many people unaware of the evils committed by both the Nazis and Communists,” Borowsky said. “I would argue that many have not learned the lesson from the cries of millions of victims. Maybe because we’re living in a day and age in which thanks to a relatively long period of safety and security, ‘it can’t happen to me’ seems to be a prevalent attitude…It’s all too convenient to be detached and forget about others, not only far away, but even close by us.”

“The truth is that people of that generation were not as different from us as we might think,” Borowsky added. “Remembering this dark point in history allows us not only to commemorate the victims and the lasting effect it has had on their families to this date, but to guard against the beginnings of such movements within our own society. The in-depth study of history from a variety of perspectives, and discussion among people is one of the healthiest investments we can make.”

Barcyzk shared how this awareness can be made effortlessly through the use of music and art.

“The idea that music allows for the expression of another dimension of our lives and personalities and a force to both commemorate and celebrate, has been explored time and again in history,” Barczyk said. “One of my own personal favorite quotes is by Victor Hugo: ‘Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent.’”

Sunday’s concert at TU precedes the concerts that Traubas and The American Virtuosi will be holding during their U.S. Tour, titled “Never Forget”. The tour, which will run through April 22, consists of performance in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Before his departure from Towson for future performances, Traubas had one lasting notion to share with anyone willing to listen.

“It’s like the U.S. money – ‘united we stand, in God we trust,’” Traubas said. “We need to try to live that saying. It should not just be on paper; it should be in life.”