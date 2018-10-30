Homecoming week brings court together

By: Megan Clark, Contributing Writer

Featured image courtesy of towson.edu



Homecoming week kicked off Oct. 28, with the 2018 homecoming court bonding over busy schedules, cheese pizza and anticipation for the week ahead.

The homecoming “royals” expressed the trend of newness they wanted to bring to the table; their label as “royals” reflected this idea. Homecoming Royal is a new terminology brought on board this year to offer a more inclusive title for students who do not identify with the cisgender titles of King or Queen.

The group immediately clicked with one another, laughing and huddling close to one another in the cold weather.

“We met this morning and we realized that really none of us had any idea what to expect,” said homecoming nominee Jason Scoville. “But being stuck together in a ballroom for two hours really forced us to get to know one another. I think what we realized was that we’re all actually really cool.”

Scoville served as former president of the Independent Greek Council, and is currently a member of the pep band.

Homecoming nominee Brigid McCarthy agreed that the court’s time together in the ballroom earlier that morning was a major icebreaker.

“It takes a while for me to get comfortable with people,” McCarthy said. “So I was very apprehensive about how today was going to go, but like everyone says, we were quickly laughing with one another and just hanging out.”

Nominee Jessica Rowe, who also serves as president of Tri-Delta sorority and a member of multiple honors societies, spoke about how the court easily meshed, despite being so diverse.

“I feel like we’re all involved in so much that we all have common ground but, we also have our differences,” Rowe said. “Four or five of us are in Greek life but, we’re on different chapters, so we were already today talking about similarities and differences between them.”

Overall, the court was most excited about just being a part of the homecoming festivities, and focusing on celebrating both the students and the school throughout this next week.

Homecoming nominee TJ Haselhoff, member of the marching band and URG, shared his excitement for the week.

“I just think it’d be really hype, really cool,” Islehoff said. “Just seeing myself on the field with the crown on in my band uniform. [That] would just be so cool.”

Nominee Anelle Tarke spoke on how she’s had to get past her worries of standing out and embrace who she is. Tarke believes this will help her in this week’s festivities.

“I know for me, doing the pageant last year was a fear overcome, because I just didn’t think I could ever do a pageant,” Tarke said. “This year I think it’s really good for my personal growth, and so I’m excited to see how I grow as an individual. What makes me stand out is that I’m me and nobody else can be me, and that’s what makes all of us stick out.”

Tarke currently serves as president of Grace Life Collegiate, SAGE mentor, dance major liaison and student member of the diversity and inclusion committee for COFAC.

La-Chelle Dickenson, nominee, and member of Tiger Tones and TUPRSSA, shared that she too appreciates the diversity of the court.

“[We are] all unique,” Dickenson said. “I think we all have differences which are a part of Towson, and we bring a sense of togetherness to Towson because I feel like all of us represent different parts of Towson.”

Andre Williams, nominee, SGA member and brother within Alpha Kappa Xi, said he is excited to be able to give back to Towson.

“Towson has given so much to me and I’ve been able to do a lot with it so if I were to win the crown and become king it’s just like all that hard work kinda pays off,” Williams said.

The court is also excited to have the opportunity to discuss their ideas with this new platform.

“I that I think it’s important like once you have a platform that you’re using your platform for good things,” said nominee Paige Mathel. “So I’m really excited to see what I can do. Just being on homecoming Court, just ideas that I have as far as diversity and being more inclusive of people who have physical and mental exceptionalities and things like that.”

This week’s festivities include some of Towson’s classic homecoming events, such as the Towson Talent Show, Petting Zoo, Homecoming Court Pageant and Block Party. Each event will be brought back with a twist to tie in with the year’s theme.

Additionally, many new events will take place throughout this next week.

On Tuesday Oct. 30, Towson will hold an all new game titled, “Survey Says: Live Game Show,” its very own rendition of the popular game show, Family Feud. The game takes place in the West Village Commons Ballrooms from 5-7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, TU Greek life will hold its annual Dance the Madness event at SECU Arena. In this event, student organizations will present short dance routines that promote school spirit. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 1 there will be a Candy Crush Candy Bar, located in Freedom Square from 11 a.m. to noon for students to pick up some sweets. Later in the day is the “Race to Candy Castle,” Homecoming Pageant. In this event, the homecoming court will compete with one another in a costume portion, talent show and Q&A to win your vote as homecoming court winner. The event takes place in the West Village Commons Ballrooms at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 2 is Towson’s annual Block Party, with this year’s being appropriately titled

“Towsonopoly,” as there will be a life size game of Monopoly set up in the Tiger Plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Homecoming week ends on Saturday, Nov. 3 with a Homecoming tailgate and football game.

The tailgate takes place in the TigerZone from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the game following directly after, where Towson takes on the University of Maine at 4 p.m. in Johnny Unitas Stadium. Homecoming Royalty will be crowned at halftime, and the winners of Homecoming week will be announced.

All events for homecoming week are completely free to students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

