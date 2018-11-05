How to destress after midterms

By: Cindy Ibarra, Columnist

Welcome to Healthy Minds, The Towerlight’s new mental health column! My name is Cindy and I want take you on a journey to a healthy lifestyle. As the semester starts coming to an end, us students are undergoing so much stress. A class could be challenging you, you could have a lot of things going or everything collectively could be overwhelming you. But do not fret, because I understand what you are going through.

Do not be a afraid to seek help. If you have no time to go to the university’s Health Center for destressing with a counselor or attending their meditation sessions, then you are at the right place for some quick and nice tips to live a less stressful life. So simply breathe in and tell yourself right now that things will be okay; because they will be. Stress is very common right now at this time of the semester, so here are some helpful things you can do to limit your stress:

Exercise

Try some yoga or go for a run. It can sound like a pain, but if you really get into it and start enjoying it then you can live a fit and healthy life. In addition, this is a healthier way to relieve stress. Again, exercising is not for everyone so if you said no to this, no worries! There are other awesome options.

Take some breaths

Sometimes you have to press the pause button and take a moment to breathe. It may seem like the obvious, but often when we are stressing, we cannot think straight. Take a minute or so to focus on your breathing so that we can calm down and avoid overwhelming yourself. This can also be practiced anywhere, and once you start it is a good habit to have.

Keep a healthy diet

Drink a lot of water. Eat some fruits and vegetables to provide energy and power for your brain.

Stay Positive

Make some goals and stick to them. Find a personal motivation and do not lose hope. Sometimes, life can get bad, but better days do come.