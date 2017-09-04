It all works out: life makes no mistakes

By: Jordan Cope, Senior Editor

It goes without saying that at some point in our lives, we have all wanted something. Whether that something was a new toy as child, a new puppy or a relationship with the person of our dreams, it is in human nature to want.

Unlike some people who go to Towson, this was my first choice school. I wanted to be on a large campus with small class sizes, to be just minutes away from Baltimore and to finally live on my own. Towson was literally the perfect match for me.

After applying to Towson in my senior year of high school, the day finally came when the letter arrived in the mail, and… I didn’t get in. I was put on the waitlist and I couldn’t believe it. In high school, I was an AP and honors student with a 3.6 GPA. I thought I was a shoe in.

I went to bed that night thinking, “Whatever, I’ve already been accepted to Salisbury. I’ll be a Seagull for four years.” But after cooling off over time and talking it through with the right people, I decided to stick it out and see what would happen.

For the second time that summer, a letter from Towson came in the mail, and… this time it was a success. I had been accepted for the fall 2014 semester. But I still wasn’t certain I wanted to go to Towson. The feeling of being waitlisted still left a bitter taste in my mouth with the University.

I thought it through, very carefully, and got some of the best advice I have ever received in my life, ‘Don’t cut your nose to spite your face.’ I chewed on that for a long, and I mean a LONG time. In the end I had made the decision to come to Towson upon graduating high school.

It is an understatement to say that my first year at Towson was rough. I roomed with a friend from high school who was toxic to live with and I tried so hard to do well academically, as if I had to prove to the University that I belonged.

That entire, and I mean entire, summer I thought to myself, ‘Why didn’t I tell Towson no? Why didn’t I take that first letter as a sign that I wasn’t supposed to go to Towson?’

My sophomore year was just bleh, I commuted 45 minutes practically everyday from my home in Bel Air, Maryland, and I was not getting the college experience that I had so desperately craved.

That summer, I once again tortured myself with the question,‘Why didn’t I go to Salisbury?’ But, through some astounding circumstances, too long and personal to explain, I found myself wanting to move back to Towson to give the whole thing another shot.

And… wouldn’t you know it, my junior year at TU was one of the best years of my life. I turned 21, I made some of my best friends in my entire life and was named sports editor here at The Towerlight. I really did make some unforgettable memories

Now in my senior year at Towson, I am continuing to live up the college experience that I was given since I don’t know where I will be this time time next year after I graduate.

Not knowing where you’re going to be in life can be a scary thing, and the feeling of thinking you made a terrible mistake on such a big decision is the worst. But what I am certain of is: Nothing in life is a mistake, and we will ultimately be put on the path that we were meant to go down.