JMU downs Towson

By: Karuga Koinange, Sports Editor

Photo by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight

Towson women’s lacrosse failed to extend its winning streak to double digits, as the team fell 17-16 in a tough overtime loss to Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) rival James Madison Saturday afternoon at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

The Dukes (16-1, 6-0 CAA) led for most of the contest and took a commanding 12-7 lead early in the second half, but the Tigers (14-3, 5-1 CAA) rallied late in the period to send the game into overtime.

James Madison got the first possession to start overtime and had the opportunity to notch a goal, but senior defender Tianna Wallpher caused her second turnover of the game to halt the scoring attempt.

On Towson’s next defensive possession, sophomore goalkeeper Kiley Keating made an impressive save with just two seconds left in the first half of overtime.

The Tigers got possession to open the second half of overtime, but committed a costly turnover and the Dukes capitalized with a quick goal to secure the win.

Towson began the week with a 9-8 victory over No. 25 Johns Hopkins Wednesday afternoon at Homewood Field.

The Blue Jays (10-7) started off strong, scoring the first two goals of the game, but the Tigers responded with two quick goals of their own.

Both teams exchanged goals throughout the first half, but Towson surged late in the period to take a 6-4 advantage going into halftime.

Johns Hopkins cut the deficit to one early in the second half, but the Tigers extended their lead back to two midway through the stanza with a free position goal from junior attacker Natalie Sulmonte.

With a small lead, Keating took control defensively with several saves late in the game to hold on for the win.

Moving forward, the Tigers have secured the No. 2 seed in the CAA semifinals. They will play No. 3-seeded Elon Friday night at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg. Game time is slated for 6:30 p.m.