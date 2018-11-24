Keepers and Sleepers: NFL Week 12

By: Timothy Klapac, Assistant Sports Editor
Who’s Hot
Gus Edwards: RB Baltimore Ravens (4 percent owned in Yahoo; 0 percent owned in ESPN)
- Edwards surprised everybody with 115 yards and a touchdown in the win over Cincy. With Lamar Jackson presumably the starter for the future, Edwards could be the running back Jackson is more comfortable with, or he has at least earned more carries against Oakland next week.
Peyton Barber: RB Tampa Bay Buccaneers (61 percent owned in Yahoo; 64 percent owned in ESPN)
- Barber emerged as the lead back with Ronald Jones out with a hamstring injury. Eclipsing the 100-yard mark and getting a touchdown doesn’t seem like a lot against the Giants but it shows that Barber can produce which is refreshing given Tampa’s quarterback woes.
Jalen Richard: RB Oakland Raiders (44 percent owned in Yahoo; 52 percent owned in ESPN)
- Richard is the receiving back for the Raiders offense which makes him appealing against a stout Raven run defense next week. Checkdowns, checkdowns, and more checkdowns.
D.J. Moore: WR Carolina Panthers (39 percent owned in Yahoo; 32 percent owned in ESPN)
- A disappointing rookie season turned with his 157-yard, 1 touchdown outing against Detroit. Despite the matchup against Seattle next week, Carolina has Tampa Bay, Cleveland, New Orleans, Atlanta and New Orleans to close the season. These are opportunities for Moore to keep producing down the stretch.
Who’s Not
James Conner: RB Pittsburgh Steelers (99 percent owned in Yahoo and ESPN)
- This might be an overreaction but in his first game as the slated starter, Conner produces a stinker. Maybe the lack of the possibility of a Bell return takes motivation from Conner to prove his worth. The dropped touchdown pass in the 4th quarter sticks out to me.
Dion Lewis: RB Tennessee Titans (91 percent owned in Yahoo and ESPN)
- Make it two consecutive disappointing games for Lewis after averaging 2.4 yards per carry against the Colts. He might turn the corner against Houston if Mariota returns healthy but that is the only way Lewis is valuable again.
Alex Collins: RB Baltimore Ravens (93 percent owned in Yahoo; 90 percent owned in ESPN)
- With the rise in Edwards, comes the fall in Collins. A combined 16 carries the last two games have only been salvaged by touchdowns. Gus Edwards is becoming the new lead back under Lamar Jackson which will hurt Collins.
Devin Funchess: WR Carolina Panthers (85 percent owned in Yahoo and ESPN)
- Similar to the RB issue in Baltimore, the rise in Moore equates the fall in Funchess. His lack of production over the last four games is concerning enough to consider him useless in fantasy.