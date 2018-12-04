Keepers and Sleepers: NFL Week 14

The injury to Melvin Gordon was thought to increase fantasy value for Austin Ekeler, but it’s Jackson who is excelling in Gordon’s absence. Jackson amassed 57 yards on seven carries after Gordon went down in week 12, then followed that up with 63 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Jackson has a power-run style to his game which is appealing to coaches, which could result in an increase in carries against a Cincinnati defense that was stampeded by Phillip Lindsey last week.