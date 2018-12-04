Keepers and Sleepers: NFL Week 14

By: Timothy Klapac, Columnist
Who’s Hot
Dante Pettis: WR San Francisco 49ers (4 percent owned in Yahoo; 2 percent owned in ESPN)
- Pettis has been targeted six or more times in three straight games, which shows a connection with quarterback Nick Mullens. The last two games have seen Pettis post nine catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns. If you’re in need of a wide receiver for your fantasy playoffs, Pettis is worth a flyer.
Justin Jackson: RB Los Angeles Chargers (23 percent owned in Yahoo; 12 percent owned in ESPN)
- The injury to Melvin Gordon was thought to increase fantasy value for Austin Ekeler, but it’s Jackson who is excelling in Gordon’s absence. Jackson amassed 57 yards on seven carries after Gordon went down in week 12, then followed that up with 63 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Jackson has a power-run style to his game which is appealing to coaches, which could result in an increase in carries against a Cincinnati defense that was stampeded by Phillip Lindsey last week.
Adam Humphries: WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers (50 percent owned in Yahoo; 41 percent owned in ESPN)
- In Desean Jackson’s absence, Humphries emerged as the leading target for Jameis Winston. He isn’t a downfield threat like Chris Godwin or Mike Evans, but Humphries is as reliable as a tight end for Winston. He should be owned in PPR leagues for the playoffs.
Curtis Samuel: WR Carolina Panthers (18 percent owned in Yahoo; 12 percent owned in ESPN)
- Here’s the stat line for Samuel the last three games: 13 catches on 20 targets, 160 yards, two touchdowns. The yardage isn’t attractive over three games, but the catches and touchdowns combined with the yards make for a solid run despite the Panthers losing four straight. Samuel also is the beneficiary of the jet sweep, racking up chunks of rushing yards as well, making him a smart FLEX play.
Who’s Not
Tevin Coleman: RB Atlanta Falcons (94 percent owned in Yahoo and ESPN)
- A difficult game to watch for Coleman owners as the Ravens defense exposed the run blocking struggles of Atlanta. Already splitting touches with Ito Smith, Coleman is a risky play for playoff matchups.
Sterling Shepard: WR New York Giants (75 percent owned in Yahoo; 70 percent owned in ESPN)
- Shepard has failed to make the big plays necessary for fantasy relevance. It’s clear that the only viable fantasy players in New York are Barkley and Beckham. Avoid starting Shepard at all costs.
Golden Tate: WR Philadelphia Eagles (92 percent owned in Yahoo and ESPN)
- His value shot up after being traded to Philly, but Tate has been a disappointment with the Eagles and that won’t change when the face the Cowboys in Arlington. Wentz relies on tight ends, check downs to running backs, and Alshon Jeffrey.
John Brown: WR Baltimore Ravens (61 percent owned in Yahoo; 53 percent owned in ESPN)
- Brown’s second half of 2018 has been unfortunate. Once thought to be a fantasy steal, Brown has two catches over his last three games despite being targeted 12 times. He doesn’t fit in to the Lamar Jackson offense. If Joe Flacco resumes the duties under center, he may become relevant again.