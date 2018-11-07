Keepers and Sleepers: Week 10

By: Timothy Klapac, Columnist
Who’s Hot
Nelson Agholor: WR Philadelphia (50 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 57 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- The acquisition of Golden Tate could be just what the doctor ordered for Agholor. Moving back to the true slot position, where he excelled last season, might result in results similar to 2017. The Eagles have been historically dominant coming out of the bye weeks, making Agholor an attractive option this week.
Los Angeles Chargers Defense (52 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 44 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Team defenses are underrated in fantasy these days. If you can bag a defense that consistently brings you 8-10 points per week, that’s as valuable as a FLEX position. The Chargers have averaged over 11 points per game their last four games and their next three games are against Oakland, Denver and Arizona. If your team defense has been underwhelming, look at the OTHER team in the City of Angels.
Ito Smith: RB Atlanta (44 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 31 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- I mentioned him a few weeks back as a handcuff option, but Smith is becoming a relevant weekly starter. With Devonta Freeman out for almost the entire fantasy season, Smith will get consistent touches every week. Recording Atlanta’s lone rushing touchdown against Washington, Smith should see an increase in carries against Cleveland this week.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: WR Green Bay (38 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 20 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Valdes-Scantling has scored 12 or more fantasy points each of the last four games, emerging as a major target in an Aaron Rodgers offense, enough said.
Who’s Not
Mark Ingram: RB New Orleans (94 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 95 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Last season, the Saints offense showed it could produce a committee of productive running backs, but that is no longer the case. Ingram has taken a back seat to Alvin Kamara and should no longer be considered as anything but a handcuff in case of injury.
Javorius Allen: RB Baltimore (44 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 45 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- The acquisition of Ty Montgomery takes touches away from Buck Allen’s value as a change-of-pace back for the Ravens suddenly inept offense. Alex Collins is the workhorse and Allen is only worth stashing in deeper, 14-team leagues.
Kyle Rudolph: TE Minnesota (93 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 91 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- I waited as long as I could before putting him on this list, but a lack of action with star wideout Stefon Diggs out means that Rudolph is no longer relevant in the Vikings’ offense. Kirk Cousins doesn’t seem to rely on tight ends and prefers to check down to the running backs, which means it is time to move on from Rudolph
Dallas Cowboys Defense (79 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 73 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- If I’m going to put a team defense in the hot section, I feel compelled to put one here as well. Dallas has had some good outings from a fantasy perspective. But the next two games are against Philadelphia and Atlanta, which could pose a problem for the defense. Consider looking elsewhere for these few weeks.