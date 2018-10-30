NFL Keepers and Sleepers: Week 9

By: Timothy Klapac, Columnist
Who’s Hot?
Ryan Fitzpatrick: QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 6 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- After a scorching hot start to the season, Fitzpatrick was benched for Jameis Winston. Well, the tide has turned once again as Fitzpatrick replaced Winston in the 2nd half against Cincinnati and almost brought Tampa Bay back. Surely, Fitzpatrick will start against Carolina this week and could return to the Fitzmagic performances from earlier this season.
D.J. Moore: WR Carolina Panthers (15 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 10 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Moore compiled 129 yards on seven catches in the victory over Baltimore, tying the team lead in targets and taking advantage of the injury to Torrey Smith. Hopefully, this is a sign of Moore having turned a corner from his fumbling woes and will be starting from now on. He is a solid FLEX play, maybe even a WR2 or 3 against Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh, two struggling pass defenses.
Keke Coutee: WR Houston Texans (20 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 18 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Coutee sat out the Texans win over Miami with a hamstring injury, but his fantasy value has increased with the injury to Will Fuller. Coutee has a good report with Deshaun Watson and could be a target monster with Deandre Hopkins facing the top defender each week.
Larry Fitzgerald: WR Arizona Cardinals (71 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 75 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Well, well, well, after putting Fitz on the Who’s Not list two weeks ago, he has made me look foolish with consecutive 10+ point outings. The Cardinals are entering a bye week but face some mediocre pass defenses after that. If you held on to Fitzgerald, good on you for waiting out the struggle.
Who’s Not
Jarvis Landry: WR Cleveland Browns (98 percent owned in Yahoo leagues: 98 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Landry’s strong performance against Tampa Bay two weeks again has been sandwiched by disappointing efforts, which I find to be a trend. Landry has struggled to amass big yard plays, lowering his fantasy value in non-PPR leagues. The trend may shift upward against Kansas City and Atlanta, but I would consider sitting him until he turns things around.
Carlos Hyde: RB Jacksonville Jaguars (82 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 88 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- His lackluster performance against Philadelphia reinforces the comments I made last week, Hyde is not a fantasy relevant back anymore. He’s taking a backseat to T.J. Yeldon and will certainly fall even further behind once Leonard Fournette. Perhaps head coach Doug Marrone was easing Hyde into the offense, but unlikely.
Jameis Winston: QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers (74 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 75 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- With the rise for Fitzpatrick, comes the fall for Famous Jameis. Winston’s leash finally ran out when he was bench for Fitzpatrick against the Bengals. His inability to protect the football makes him disposable in fantasy leagues unless he somehow gets another chance to line up under center.