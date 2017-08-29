Learn to live and love

By: Jordan Cope, Senior Editor

Hi again, everyone!

If you’re reading this, you’ve survived the first day of classes. Well done!

It seemed like this time would never come, but the campus is yet again full of students going about their day, and the sense of the hectic hustle and bustle of college life is palpable in the air.

To my freshman readers, you had your own special “just for you” column last week, so no more rah rah pep rallies out of me. I say this jokingly, of course, and it is what leads me into this week’s column.

Everywhere you go nowadays, there is an awful amount of hate in the world. What we saw two weeks ago in Charlottesville was horrific, and the way President Trump handled the situation only made things worse.

Across the Atlantic this year, we witnessed the terror attack in Manchester that left 22 civilians dead and over 100 injured. Not to mention the 2016 bombings in Brussels that resulted in an even higher amount of casualties and injuries.

I could go on and on about the amount of hate we see in the world; we all could. But, sadly, we would be here all day if we tried to.

I myself try to retain my innocence and see the good in everyone, but sometimes that can be very hard in today’s world. But, without a shadow of a doubt in my mind, I believe that our planet is filled with more good than evil.

Every Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., I am trapped inside of a small cinderblock office with roughly 10 other co-workers. It could be a living hell, but it is the time I most look forward to in my weekly schedule.

These people are some of the most beautiful human beings I have ever been around and I am so lucky to call them my best friends. When I’m feeling down or need something, I know I can go to any one of them and they will have my back.

Go uptown on a Thursday night or on the weekend and you can run into a complete stranger one minute and be best friends drinking at the bar the next.

Better yet, look outside on the Union Patio and see students holding doors open for one another or picking up a pencil that somebody else dropped.

Don’t get me wrong, this campus and the world has its problems; it’s very obvious. But, I see love in many of our hearts and it makes me hopeful that the good of humanity is not a lost cause.

So please, embrace other’s differences, help a complete stranger just one time a day and learn to love one another so that we can make this world a more beautiful place than it already is.