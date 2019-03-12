Let’s support Black and female business owners

By: Kerry Ingram, Arts & Life Editor

Featured image courtesy of runningerins.co

I would like to take this time to thank you all for coming to my very Trendy Ted Talk (or I guess I should call this a “Trendy Tiger Talk,” that seems more fitting).

Last week marked the end of Black History Month, and March began the celebratory Women’s History Month. As a Black woman, you can appropriately assume I’m pretty content with the months of February and March (also shout out to Sept. 15 – Oct. 15 for my fellow Hispanics!), but I would like to take this time to express the frustration that comes with this time of year.

Yes, I love that more people guide their attention to important causes. Black people matter. Women matter. However, this time of year is also full of a lot of tension and ignorant statements from people who don’t “believe” in things like systemic and institutionalized racism or gender gaps. These people scream to the mountain tops about how “unfair” it is that Black people have a month, or how “sensitive” women are being for trying to protest and fight for their rights.

Here’s my take on this issue:

When it comes to Black History Month, yes it should exist. Why? Because whenever you celebrate something, it’s usually because it’s a milestone, a track of something you have overcome in life. Well, I hate to break it to you, but Black people have been overcoming things since the moment someone realized we have more melanin in our complexions. We have a history of being oppressed, shunned, abused, neglected, limited etc. and although we still have a long way to go, we have overcome A LOT. So yes, Black people get a month, to celebrate all that we’ve had to go through. If you have no history of being oppressed, but rather being part of the majority oppressive group, you shouldn’t have a month. Not because you’re less than anyone else, but because you would literally be celebrating negativity. HUGE DISCLAIMER HERE: just because Black History Month is a thing, doesn’t mean that Black lives don’t matter the other months of the year. They still do.

When it comes to Women’s History Month, yes it should exist? Why? Because women have gone through hell and high-water to carry the world within our wombs and still can’t manage to get paid the same as men. We deserve a month for people to emphasize what they should be supporting all 365 days of the year – all genders are created equal. HUGE DISCLAIMER HERE: just because Women’s History Month is a thing, doesn’t mean that the lives of women don’t matter the other months of the year. They still do.

ANOTHER REALLY IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: Coachella/Festival season is approaching, and I want to just straight up say, if something doesn’t belong to your culture, or if you don’t understand a concept, don’t claim it as your own. If you’re not Black, I highly discourage wearing cornrows or dreadlocks and calling it a “new trend” just because it’s now on someone of a lighter complexion. And if you’re supportive of some women (but not all), or hate men, please don’t dawn any Feminist labels. You’re messing up the experience for everyone.

For this Trendy Tiger, I want to merge my strong emotions of some great groups of people with my love of beauty and fashion, so I bring you my list of top black and female owned brands.

Because black is beautiful and being a woman is absolutely wonderful.

The Lip Bar: Founder Melissa Butler left her job on Wall Street to start this beauty empire. Now known for its cruelty-free and vegan formulas, The Lip Bar offers consumers a variety of lip products perfect for any skin tone or lifestyle.

Beauty Bakerie: I’ve definitely talked about this brand on Trendy Tiger before, and for good reason. Beauty Bakerie, founded by Cashmere Nicole, was a passion project that came after Nicole’s run-in with breast cancer. She decided to fight not only for her life, but for her dreams, and ended up building a beauty brand that is just as sweet as it looks.

Pat McGrath Labs: Auntie Pat is really out here having our backs! McGrath is hands down my favorite makeup artist of all time (if you have never seen her work and are a lover of either editorial makeup or art in general, I highly recommend Google searching her). Although her line is pricey, she is one of the few names in the business who honestly should earn every penny.

Taliah Waajid Hair Care: Imma let you finish, but Taliah Waajid has the best hair masks of all time (especially if you’re a fellow curly-girl). This line is all about giving consumers natural products with grade-A results, and it definitely shows.

Juvia’s Place: If you’re ever looking for the perfect eyeshadow palette, this brand is most definitely going to have something for you. From the neutral “Nubian” palette, to bolder and brighter selections like the “Masquerade” palette, Juvia’s versatile palettes have earned a top spot in beauty influencers’ drawers everywhere.

Nubian Skin: Shoutout to Ade Hassan for finally pointing out the fact that standard women’s “nude” underwear is only “nude” if you’re white. Hassa created this line of shade-inclusive underwear for all women looking to find the perfect nude undergarments that actually match their skin tone. The struggle is no longer real.

Legendary Rootz: I want it all. This fashion SCREAMS “black girl magic,” and I absolutely love it. From graphic sweatshirts to messaged accessories, this fashion line will make any woman truly proud of her blackness.