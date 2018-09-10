Library hosts resource fair

By Lurene Heyl, Contributing Writer

Photo by Lurene Heyl/ The Towerlight

The Academic Resource Fair was held on Sept. 4 in the front lobby of Cook Library. The fair welcomed students with an array of different organizations and career-planning resources available on campus.

Damian Remmell, a junior who specializes in advertising for the archives at the library, worked the fair for the first time this year as one of Cook Library’s “A-LIST students.” A-LIST students help plan fun and informational events, like the Academic Resource Fair.

“The Academic Resource Fair is here to tell students of all of the resources that the library provides, aside from the internet, databases and books,” Remmell said. “We have student groups and people from the tutoring center to let students know what they have to offer.”

Patrick Chachulski, the Testing Center Coordinator, which is within Disabilities Support Services (DSS), explained how they provide accommodations for students with documented disabilities.

“They have to perform an intake and provide a documentation, which states the nature of their disability. Once that’s submitted, they’re matched with a specialist,” he said. “That person will go over their documentation and discuss the accommodations they may be eligible for.”

Chachulski explained how the accommodations can range from having a note-taker in the classroom, extended time on exams, various assisting technologies, and anything else that can help the student out.

The DSS can be found at the Administration Building, rooms 232-235 with more information at Towson.edu/dss.

Glenda Henkel, the Associate Director for Experiential Learning at the Career Center, explained that the Career Center provides a variety of services, which includes helping students select a major if they’re undecided, providing different career assessments, internships offered, free professional portraits for LinkedIn, and more.

Henkel said she was surprised to see there was a large turnout of juniors and seniors at the fair. Many had never visited the Career Center before and were interested in finding out information about internships.

The Career Center, located 7800 York Road, Suite 206, and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.