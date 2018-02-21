Maintaining momentum: Winter Olympics 2018, Week 2 recap

By: Jordan Cope, Senior Editor

Photo courtesy of olympics.org

The Towerlight will continue its coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games up until the Closing Ceremonies on Friday, Feb. 25. Coverage includes the most up-to-date medal count, and the three biggest headlines from the United States and across the globe.

Medal Count: As of The Towerlight’s Monday afternoon print deadline, Norway is blowing away the competition with a whopping 28 medals. The next closest country is Germany with 20, followed by Canada with 17. The United States has earned 10 medals.

The United States:

An eight-year medal drought is over for the U.S.A. in the individual speed-skating events. John-Henry Krueger took home silver for the team in the 1000-meter final after a crash left him and gold medal winner Samuel Girard of Canada the last standing contestants.

The United States’ Women’s Ice Hockey team will play for the gold medal after defeating Finland 5-0 in the semifinals. The team will play Canada for gold Wednesday, Feb. 21.

United States’ Lindsey Vonn, who was favored to win the super-G over the weekend, placed sixth. A near crash cost Vonn .38 seconds, the exact margin in which gold medal winner Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic used to defeat Vonn.

Around the World:

Norway won gold in the men’s 4x10K cross country relay with a time of 1:33:04.9. Right behind Norway was The Olympic Athletes from Russia who won silver with a second-place time of 1:33:14.3, and France who won bronze with a third-place time of 1:33:41.8.

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher earned his second gold medal of the Games with a first-place finish in the giant slalom event. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway took silver, and Alexis Pinturault of France took bronze.

In the Women’s 500-meter Speed Skating event, Nao Kodaira of Japan won gold, while South Korea’s Lee Sang-Hwa took home silver in her home country. Karolina Erbanova added to the Czech Republic’s medal count with a third-place finish in the event.