Makeup Brands To Get You In The Spooky Spirit

By: Kerry Ingram, Arts & Life Editor

Featured image courtesy of Richard Magazine

This week marks the official end of #SpookySeason (insert crying emoji here), but that doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate further in subtler ways. This year, makeup brands decided to join in on the thematic fun – from bright orange lipsticks to creepy names and packaging, the beauty business wanted to make sure that your face was covered in time for Halloween.

As someone who never knows what she wants to be for Halloween until the VERY last minute, the abundance of makeup options for this season excited me for two reasons. For one, because Halloween face makeup is the easiest way to look like you put in a lot of thought and effort into your costume without having to even buy new clothes. More importantly, however, is the fact that cosmetic brands released spooky finds that would not only look cute for Halloween, but after Halloween too.

Here’s a list of the last-minute makeup items you can get to celebrate Halloween tomorrow, while still being able to use them on the daily once the season passes.

KYLIE COSMETICS HALLOWEEN 2018 COLLECTION - When this collection was first teased on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram and Snapchat stories, viewers were shooketh everywhere (myself included). The nine-piece collection has everything your haunted heart could ever desire, from an exclusive “kyshadow” palette with a mixture of glitter, matter and metallic shadows, to two new liquid glitter eyeshadows in festive colors. The collection also includes four different lipsticks, one matte lip kit in the perfect blood red shade, and a golden glitter gloss Jenner appropriately named “Handsome Devil.” The lip products in the collection are on the more affordable end of the spectrum, ranging from $17 to $30, with the eye products being a bit more expensive. The makeup mogul also released a crystal white highlighter, named “Go Ghost,” to finish off the Halloween beat. The collection is available as individual pieces, as well as in bundles (the complete Halloween Collection Bundle is on sale for $195, which may seem steep, but in terms of higher-end makeup, is a steal) and I have a strong feeling Jenner will be holding a mega sale once Halloween passes. I suggest definitely keeping up with Jenner to avoid missing the deal if it does drop.

WET N WILD FANTASY MAKERS PRODUCTS – Wet N Wild deserves a medal for releasing the ultimate Halloween makeup products every year. The drugstore brand is known for its “Fantasy Makers” collection it updates every year, and this year the brand went big instead of going home. Wet N Wild created bundles for different costume themes, from an Intergalactic Unicorn Bundle to a Zombie Bride Bundle. Individual pieces in the Fantasy Makers collection include cream paint pots, face and body stencils, and decorative body gems. With each product being no more than $7, this collection is definitely a go-to for college budgets.

LUSH HALLOWEEN COLLECTION – Anyone who knows me knows my obsession with Lush products. The bath-and-body retailer comes out with the best seasonal products for the holiday season and this year was no exception. With a Halloween-themed bath bomb called “Monster’s Ball” that looks like a purple cyclops, to their “Bewitched” bubble bar in the shape of a black cat, their spooky products are guaranteed to get you in the perfect fall mood. The best thing about Lush’s Halloween products? They can most definitely be used past the holiday since any day is a great day to treat yourself to luxury bath products.

MAKE UP REVOLUTION SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN MAKEUP – Make Up Revolution outdid themselves this year for Halloween. The drugstore brand released not only festive makeup palettes that could be worn regularly, like their “Paranormal” liquid highlighter that comes in a glass skull casing, but also a small line of beginner-friendly SFX makeup. I was most excited to see their $10 paint palette, which mimics that of professional kits of Halloween’s past, like the Flash Palette Make Up For Ever once released. If you’re looking to scare people this year, this brand is the one to shop.