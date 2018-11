As the election season draws to a close, I would like to thank the three voters at the Towson University precinct who supported my reelection.

I appreciate these individuals for their vote of confidence.

To the 63 students who voted the other way, please know that I value my relationship with Towson University. I will always be open to suggestions as we advance the interests of Towson University and integrate the campus into Downtown Towson.

Cordially:

Councilman David Marks