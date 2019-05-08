More raccoons spotted on campus

By Mary-Ellen Davis, News Editor

Photo courtesy of Terminix.com

At about 3:45 p.m., Towson University Police Communications sent a campus wide incident advisory May 7 alerting the community of two new raccoon sightings near Towsontown Garage and in the area of Towson Run and West Village.

“Because the sighting occurred midday and in an active area, Wildlife experts considered the behavior unusual,” the alert said. “Campus community members are encouraged to avoid encounters with raccoons.”

The alert said that trapping operations will continue following the raccoon incident last week in an effort to locate and remove additional raccoons from the area.

Community members who spot a raccoon are encouraged to give the animal space and call TUPD at (410) 704-4444. If attacked by an animal, seek medical attention immediately.

The Towerlight will update this story as more information becomes available.