Moriarty to retire after fall semester

By Marcus Whitman, Staff Writer

File photo by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight

After 15 years of service to Towson University, Vice President of Student Affairs Deb Moriarty will retire at the end of the 2019 fall semester.

In May, the University sent a campus wide email announcing Moriarty’s plan to retire. The email also said that she would stay through the fall semester in order to help facilitate a smooth transition.

“I feel this is the right time [to retire],” Moriarty said. “I have been in this for 15 years and feel this because 15 years is a lot and I have accomplished a lot.”

Departments like the Center for Student Diversity and Disability Support Services will now report to the Office of Inclusion and Institutional Equity. Senior Edmund Savage is concerned about the reallocation of services like these.

“There is a lot of uncertainty with how these departments are going function in terms of how they will support students,” Savage said. “As well as how much they be able support and run events by student organizations, as well as workshops that are important for living on campus.”

Despite concerns, Moriarty plans to make sure that no program will be left unsupported.

“We have a number of vacancies in Student Affairs, I want to see those filled the right people,” Moriarty said. “I want to see the Student Government supported. The third thing is I want to see the policies that we govern are fair and up to date.”

Moriarty added that it will be hard for her to leave a community that she has been with for over a decade, and will miss the students and the excitement of being part of a learning community, but is confident that it has all the right leadership to help it succeed.

“I hope we continue to create students are learning,” Moriarty said. “I hope that a continuation of these programs when combined with their academic degree will help students be successful.”

According to Sean Welsh, the Associate Vice President of Communications and Media Relations, the university will be conducting a nationwide search to find a new Vice President of Student Affairs.

“This is an important position in the President’s leadership team for the value it brings to

the student body,” Welsh said. “Dr. Moriarty has served in this position for over a decade

and it is rare that a position like this in an institute like ours comes open. There will be a number

of talented individuals applying for the position.”

Welsh added that the University will be looking for A leader who will create partnerships with the entire campus community that will increase student success, wellness and career readiness.

Moriarty wants her successor to know that the job, though rewarding, can be a bit like drinking from a fire hose.

“There is a lot to do, a lot of people to get to know and work with, and a lot to learn about,” Moriarty said.

As for her future, Moriarty is not sure what her plans will be. She is however, looking forward to the increase in free time, and watching the University continue to grow.

“I am excited to see what my next adventure will be,” Moriarty said.