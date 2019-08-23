Move-in day snapshots and statistics

Freshmen moved onto campus in preparation of the new semester on Aug. 22.

Below are some snapshots from move-in day taken by Photo Editor Brendan Felch.

Towson by the numbers, as reported by Towson University:

About 6,000 students will live on campus this year, according to Towson University. And about 2,500 of TU’s 2,700 freshmen are living on campus.

About 300 TU students have volunteered to assist with move-in.

A record 23,000 students are anticipated to take classes at TU this fall — including about 20,000 undergraduates and 3,100 graduate students.

New students include about 2,700 freshmen, 2,100 students transferring in and 775 graduate students.

TU’s new student class is comprised of its largest population identifying as minority (48%). About 25% of the new student class is African-American, the highest percentage ever for an incoming class, according to the University.