Move-in day snapshots and statistics

Freshmen moved onto campus in preparation of the new semester on Aug. 22.

Below are some snapshots from move-in day taken by Photo Editor Brendan Felch.

Towson by the numbers, as reported by Towson University:

Courtesy of Towson University
  • About 6,000 students will live on campus this year, according to Towson University. And about 2,500 of TU’s 2,700 freshmen are living on campus.
  • About 300 TU students have volunteered to assist with move-in.
  • A record 23,000 students are anticipated to take classes at TU this fall — including about 20,000 undergraduates and 3,100 graduate students.
  • New students include about 2,700 freshmen, 2,100 students transferring in and 775 graduate students.
  • TU’s new student class is comprised of its largest population identifying as minority (48%). About 25% of the new student class is African-American, the highest percentage ever for an incoming class, according to the University.

