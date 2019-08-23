Move-in day snapshots and statistics

Freshmen moved onto campus in preparation of the new semester on Aug. 22.
Below are some snapshots from move-in day taken by Photo Editor Brendan Felch.
Towson by the numbers, as reported by Towson University:
- About 6,000 students will live on campus this year, according to Towson University. And about 2,500 of TU’s 2,700 freshmen are living on campus.
- About 300 TU students have volunteered to assist with move-in.
- A record 23,000 students are anticipated to take classes at TU this fall — including about 20,000 undergraduates and 3,100 graduate students.
- New students include about 2,700 freshmen, 2,100 students transferring in and 775 graduate students.
- TU’s new student class is comprised of its largest population identifying as minority (48%). About 25% of the new student class is African-American, the highest percentage ever for an incoming class, according to the University.