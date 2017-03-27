“MTV Decoded” restored: Controversial video series gets new season

By: Dylan Brennan, Columnist

(Editor’s Note — The following is a portion of last issue’s Roll Call column by Dylan Brennan, provided for context.)

The entire MTV News network has become the most degenerate slop since BuzzFeed. She has rubbed elbows with people like Franchesca Ramsey, who pretty much blames every problem on white people, far too often.

After MTV New’s “2017 New Year’s Resolutions for White Guys” was immediately and rigorously downvoted by viewers for its hip-and-cool racism, the organization removed and reuploaded the video, although the downvotes caught up fast yet again. Then they permanently removed the video and started out 2017 with, perhaps, their own resolutions. New episodes of Green’s show “Braless” and Ramsey’s “Decoded” have not debuted since late 2016.

Just a quick follow-up to my last article: as everyone knows, New Year’s resolutions only last about a few months before they are broken, and MTV News just broke one of its own.

MTV personality Franchesca Ramsey reared her head over the break by saying that she is indeed not cancelled, and new episodes of “MTV Decoded” are coming soon. In a video posted March 22, Ramsey said that episodes of “Decoded” will resume within a few weeks.

So, there are two sides to this. I’m highly disappointed that MTV didn’t learn its lesson with how lampooned this show is, and how it’s continuing to shell out wedges to spread our political divide, but at the end of the day, I’ll have plenty of material for the future.

Hope you had a great break, and I’ll see you all in the future weeks.