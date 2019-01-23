New year, fresh start

By: Bailey Hendricks, Senior Editor

As you’re reading this, it is finally the start of the spring semester and almost a whole month of 2019 has already passed by.

I happily embraced the start of a new year as I welcomed new beginnings and a fresh start. The year of 2018 came with a lot of ups and downs, challenges and roadblocks in my personal and academic life. I took more challenging classes and considered if the career path I was going down was the best for me. Most importantly, I navigated who I was and who I wanted to be.

I have never been one for change. I’m the type of person who has a closet full of clothes, but sticks with my one or two go-to outfits, usually. I eat the same kinds of foods on a day-to-day basis, I am a huge fan of routine, and have the mind-set of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Well, some parts of my life in 2018 were broke – and it was time I fixed them. I’ve come to learn that not only is change inevitable, but it comes with time and can actually be a very good thing.

As last semester was my most challenging one to date, one change that helped me was home improvement. Sitting in my living room watching yet another episode of Sex and the City, I decided that my desk should be on the opposite wall, that I needed a new comforter, to hang pictures in my bathroom, to re-paint my dresser, to hang up some curtains in my bedroom, and to replace the dingy shower head that comes with my apartment complex.

For someone who doesn’t like change, a simple rearrangement of furniture can be just the right amount of update to add new inspiration and freshness into my life. Not to mention, it’s empowering to be able to hammer nails into the wall to hang a picture straight and to use a wrench and all my own strength to replace my shower head.

Another change that happened recently – I decided to not work during winter break. Ever since I was old enough to get a work permit, I’ve been working in some capacity during every break I ever had. After an emotionally exhausting fall semester, I decided for my own betterment and for a clearer mind, I should unapologetically take a month to myself – to spend more time with my friends, my family, my wonderful and caring redheaded boyfriend, and my cat, Hazel. I also took this time to do some self-reflection as well. I needed to feel inspired again, and I’m happy to say that I now do.

It’s important to do check-ins with yourself and evaluate how you are doing and how you could improve yourself. I’m going into 2019 and the spring semester with a clearer head, a fresh start, a wonderful support system, healthier (weighing 25 pounds lighter) and most importantly, I’m going into this semester feeling happy and like myself again. What a wonderful change.