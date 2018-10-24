NFL Keepers and Sleepers: Week 8

By: Timothy Klapac, Staff Writer
Who’s In
Doug Martin: RB Oakland Raiders (26 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 18 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Martin will see an increased work load after Marshawn Lynch was placed on IR. While the Raiders will be sure to give Jalen Richard some touches as well, expect Martin to be handling the bulk of the carries.
Tyrell Williams: WR Los Angeles Chargers (16 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 8 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Consecutive games with over 100 yards and at least one touchdown have me buzzing about Tyrell Williams. The Chargers are heading into a bye, so this could give you an opportunity to snag him now and stash him as a bye week filler.
Chris Ivory: RB Buffalo Bills (8 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 9 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Despite the Bills offense being seemingly inept, Ivory put together a solid outing against the Colts after LeSean McCoy went down with an injury. If McCoy is unable to suit up this week, Ivory could be the workhorse.
Dak Prescott: QB Dallas Cowboys (35 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 30 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Prescott has up together consecutive quality performances for the first time all season. With the addition of Amari Cooper via trade from Oakland, Prescott might be turning a corner coming out of the week 8 bye.
Who’s Not
Marshawn Lynch: RB Oakland Raiders (64 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 85 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- Lynch’s season is essentially over after being placed on Injured Reserve this week. He’s not eligible to return until week 16, which is championship week for most leagues, but don’t expect the Raiders to use him.
Christian McCaffrey: RB Carolina Panthers (100 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 100 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- I know, I know, this seems ridiculous. But McCaffrey has had two sub-par performances and is facing the Ravens who are the toughest against fantasy running backs. I see McCaffrey as a FLEX play at best this week.
Carlos Hyde: RB Jacksonville Jaguars (86 percent owned in Yahoo leagues; 90 percent owned in ESPN leagues)
- The trade to Jacksonville has certainly hurt Hyde’s fantasy value as he goes from being the starter, to splitting carries with T.J. Yeldon, and that is a best-case scenario. Hyde needs time to learn the system and may only be used as a change-of-pace back against a stout Eagles run defense.