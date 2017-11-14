No Huddle: Week 11 Predictions

By: Michael Mills, Assistant Sports Editor

Week 10 proved to be one of the more competitive Sundays around the NFL this season. Seven games came down to one possession, with an average margin of victory of five points.

The Vikings and Redskins were responsible for the most offensive production, combining for 68 points. Vikings quarterback Case Keenum threw for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 38-30 win over Washington. Wide receiver Adam Thielen continues to thrive for the Vikings. He may be the NFL’s most underrated player. Thielen quietly has the third most receiving yards in the NFL this season with 793.

The Los Angeles Chargers went on the road to Jacksonville where they came up just short in a 20-17 overtime loss. Chargers rookie running back Austin Ekeler was effective out of the backfield as a pass catcher. He hauled in five catches for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns. For the second time this season, the Jaguars scored a touchdown off a fake punt. Running back and special teamer Corey Grant danced his way down field for a 56 yard touchdown. Grant had a 59 yard run on the exact same play against the Baltimore Ravens in London.

Don’t look now, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have found another gem at wide receiver with JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster came up three yards short of his second consecutive 100 yard game. He did, however, manage to pull in his fifth touchdown of the year. Smith-Schuster is tied with New York Giants tight end Evan Engram for the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie this season.

The Indianapolis Colts played the Steelers tough. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has proven to be a viable starting quarterback. If and when Quarterback Andrew Luck returns, the Colts will likely look to trade Brissett. With the way Brissett has been playing, the Colts could get a valuable draft pick in return. However, Brissett’s 222 yards and 2 touchdowns were not enough to take down the Steelers.

Week 11 has the potential to be the best week in the NFL so far. The AFC has played poorly up to this point. Just six out of 16 teams are above a .500 win percentage. However, the NFC has saved the NFL and provided some of its best games this season. Ten out of 16 teams are above .500, and eight playoff contenders from the NFC will face off in week 11.

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in what looks to be the most exciting matchup of the week. The Rams are third in total offense in the NFL this season, and the Vikings are fifth in total defense. This game has the potential to be a high scoring affair with offensive weapons all over the place. Unfortunately for the Rams, the Vikings are able to slow down running back Todd Gurley and wide receivers Thielen and Stefon Diggs make just enough plays to lift the Vikings to victory.

Score: Vikings 31 Rams 23

In New Orleans, the Washington Redskins will try and slow down quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints. After dropping the first two games of the season, the Saints have won seven straight games. The Saints remain the hottest team in football with a win over a tough Redskins team.

Score: Saints 34 Redskins 23

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Dallas to meet the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are coming off their bye week, and the Cowboys are coming off a tough loss to the Falcons. This will mark Dallas’ second game without running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys have their backs against the wall. With a win, the Eagles could put the final nail in the Cowboys’ coffin. The Cowboys will put up a good fight, but the Eagles will be too much to handle.

Score: Eagles 27 Cowboys 17

The final game of week 11 will be between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks. Both teams have had good moments, but have yet to play up to their potential. The Falcons sit at an unimpressive 5-4 and are in third place in the NFC South. The Seahawks have been up and down behind a shaky offensive line and a defense that isn’t what it used to be. This game could either be one of the best of the week or be a blow out. It will probably fall somewhere in the middle.

Score: Seahawks 27 Atlanta 16